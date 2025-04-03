Max Domi reacts to Tom Brady meeting up with his father Tie alongside real estate billionaire Jeffrey Soffer in Miami

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi reacted as legendary quarterback Tom Brady tagged him in an Instagram post. On Thursday, Domi reposted an image from Brady’s feed on his IG story, captioning it with three “crying with laughter” emojis.

The emojis were in response to Brady’s post, which was captioned:

“Hanging with the biggest boss in Vegas, and @max’s dad.”

The photo featured Brady, Max Domi’s father and former NHL player Tie, Tie’s wife Heather, and real estate billionaire Jeffrey Soffer and his wife Colleen. The group was dressed in their black-tie best for English soccer legend David Beckham’s pre-50th birthday party.

(Credit: IG/@max, @tombrady)

The Super Bowl winner also shared other pics from the event. One showed his interaction with other celebrities, including basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and Beckham. The photo showed Brady and Shaq flanking Beckham.

“The backup goalies for @intermiamicf (ok the backups to the backups),” Brady captioned the photo.

Brady was spotted with Heather Domi, who initially went unrecognized, sparking speculation about whether she was his date for the evening. However, it later became clear that the ex-football player was at the party with some friends, including Tie and Heather Domi.

The gala event, which was held on Mar. 30, was organized over a month ahead of Beckham’s actual birthday on May 2. Beckham posted a carousel of photos from the night on Instagram to mark the party.

“So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with,” he captioned the post, tagging his family.

Max Domi gets special birthday message from "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky

Speaking to reporters, Max Domi shared that he received a special message from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky before his birthday. Domi turned 30 and broke a 26-game goal drought with a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 2.

“He said make sure you shoot the puck I’ll be watching tomorrow. A guy like that, Wayne Gretzky is the greatest player of all time, and he’s why I play hockey. To get a call like that, who is literally the best ever, on my birthday, was pretty special, even though it was a complete tap-in. Super grateful. He makes me so proud to be Canadian,” Domi had said.

Domi seems to have regained his scoring touch. He recently scored his eighth goal of the season during the Leafs’ 3–2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Mar. 30.

