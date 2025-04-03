Tom Brady trolls David Beckham on his 50th birthday with classic soccer vs. football joke 

7x NFL Super Bowl champ Tom Brady was a part of David Beckham's early 50th birthday bash. The Inter Miami CF co-owner celebrated was born on May 2nd, but decided to have an early celebration. The party was hosted last Sunday by his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Tom Brady wished David Beckham on his 50th birthday. In an Instagram story, the retired NFL star posted a snippet of him and Beckham posing together, dressed sharply in a tuxedo. Brady accompanied the post with a playful jibe about the longstanding debate between football and soccer.

"Happy 50th @davidbeckham. I'm glad we finally agreed it's called soccer not football," Brady wrote.

Tom Brady's IG story

Apart from Tom Brady, several other VIP guests also attended the celebrations. Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, soccer stars Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez made their presence known for the special occasion.

Brady shared another IG story where we see him posing alongside Beckham and O'Neal.

"The backup goalies for @intermiamicf (Okay the backups to the backup)," Brady wrote.

Brady's IG Story

David Beckham shared a post expressing his gratitude for the party. In his heartfelt message, the soccer legend showcased his appreciation for being blessed with such a loving family and friends.

"So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends, and family to start 50th celebrations with. Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham"

David Beckham created a successful career for himself in the world of soccer. He was considered one of the best midfielders of his generation with an insane free-kick ability. Beckham won 19 major titles throughout his career before finally retiring in 2013.

Tom Brady sparked rumors about potential romance during Beckham's birthday bash

It's been two years since Brady got a divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. At David Beckham's birthday bash, the 7x Super Bowl champ took social media by storm, with numerous outlets sparking rumors about a new potential love interest.

Outside of the venue, Tom Brady was seen fixing the suit of a man with a mystery woman by his side. This led to a widespread hunt to reveal the identity of this new potential love interest.

However, it turned out to be a false alarm. Brady was actually with hockey star Tie Domi outside the venue. And the mystery woman beside them was his wife, Heather Domi.

After his breakup, Brady has kept his romantic life private. He has been linked with several models in the past, however, none of them have been confirmed as official relationships.

