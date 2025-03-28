“I loved it” - Mike Vrabel makes feelings known on engaging in verbal battle with Tom Brady during playing career

After leading the New England Patriots to three Super Bowls in four years, Tom Brady became a mythical figure not only among fans but also among his teammates. Few dared to stand up to the quarterback or call him out in practice. However, former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel did not shy away from getting in the three-time league MVP's face, holding him accountable, and even talking trash to him.

Chris Long, who won a Super Bowl in his sole season with the Patriots in 2016, expressed his gratitude towards Vrabel for giving the quarterback an earful. He said (via Green Light podcast):

"I heard stories from Bill this fall about the competition between you and Tom and practice, you know, the relentless sh*t talk. And I'm glad somebody talks sh*t to Tom."

The Patriots' coach took pride in holding his teammates accountable.

"I loved it," Vrabel said. "It was the only part of the reason I came to work every day was to be able to do that. And it was fun. And those battles, and the players all pushed each other, and all players all held each other accountable. And you know, that's what you're trying to create."

Vrabel shared insight into his leadership philosophy and explained why he couldn't let one player escape the scrutiny that everyone else was subjected to in practice.

"Ultimately, my job is to protect the team, and if the players do it, then I have an easy job," Vrabel added. "And if they don't, then I have to pick up where they don't. And so I got to, I have to evaluate that and see where that is and where I can, you know, where I have to step in to make sure that I protect the football team." [From 10:59]

Mike Vrabel talks about Tom Brady's new role as Raiders' minority owner

Mike Vrabel and Tom Brady's verbal duel wasn't limited to their time as teammates. They continued to talk smack when they faced each other as opponents and later as a coach and a player, respectively.

The duo can no longer compete directly as Brady has settled in his role as an analyst at Fox Sports and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, that did not stop Vrabel from engaging in a verbal with his former teammate. When asked about the seven-time Super Bowl champion role with the Raiders during a press conference ahead of the NFL combine, the Patriots coach said:

"How hard is it? It can’t be that hard. It’s not like playing.”

After getting that jibe out of his system, he said Las Vegas would benefit tremendously from Brady's input and added that he's delighted that his former teammate is still a part of the league.

