PHOTO: Tom Brady takes trip down memory lane with children Jack, Ben and Vivian from 2023 Patriots tribute ceremony

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 29, 2025 23:43 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Source: Getty
Tom Brady and his kids wearing New England Patriots jerseys - Source: Getty

NFL legend Tom Brady took a trip down memory lane as he shared a picture on his IG story featuring his three kids—Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack. The picture dates back to September 2023, when Brady was felicitated at Gillette Stadium by his former team, the New England Patriots. Brady wrote:

“My everything’s. So many special memories.”
Tom Brady IG story with his children
Tom Brady finished his 22-season career in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he left his former team, the New England Patriots, in less than ideal circumstances, Brady reconciled with owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick.

Hence, Brady was given an appropriate farewell for his contributions—six Super Bowl titles—to the Patriots' legacy. The ceremony took place during halftime of the Patriots’ season opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The picture was part of Brady’s IG post shared on September 2023 when he was honored. In the photo, Brady stood in the left-most position, followed by his daughter Vivian, younger son Benjamin, and eldest son Jack on his right. The group was dressed in Brady’s iconic No. 12 Patriots jersey.

Brady also wrote an emotional message for the people around him and the Patriots family. He captioned:

“I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget.”
Brady also shared a picture of the six Lombardi trophies won by the Patriots, all under his leadership.

Tom Brady becomes the first Keeper of Light for New England Patriots

In another photo from the same post, Tom Brady appeared with his children in smart casual attire, with Tom and Benjamin wearing Patriots sweatshirts. The group coordinated their outfits with a similar style of apparel and white shoes while standing in front of a large bell that later became an important part of Patriots culture.

In an IG post, Brady revealed that the big bell was part of the 22-story giant new lighthouse installed in the stadium’s north zone. Brady was called in to ring the bell and start a new tradition as the “Keeper of the Light.”

Edited by Brad Taningco
हिन्दी