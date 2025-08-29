  • home icon
  • NFL legend Tom Brady chips in as Leafs' Max Domi pens heartfelt birthday message for girlfriend Estelle

NFL legend Tom Brady chips in as Leafs' Max Domi pens heartfelt birthday message for girlfriend Estelle

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:18 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi took to Instagram this week to celebrate his girlfriend Estelle Phillips’ birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

On Thursday, Domi shared a carousel of photos featuring the couple, including snaps from their recent trip to Paris earlier this month. In the caption, the Leafs forward wrote:

“Happy Birthday my love. You truly are one of a kind. We love you so much! - 🐶 🐈 🐈 ” and tagged their three pets, Orion, Hugo and Leo.
The post quickly drew reactions from friends and family.. Estelle received birthday wishes from Max’ dad former NHLer Tie Domi, who commented:

“Happiest birthday @estelle_phillips 🎂❤️”

NFL legend Tom Brady, who is a close friend of Tie, also wished her on the special occasion.

“HBD 🤍🤍🤍,” he wrote.

Domi’s sister Avery also chimed in with,

“The best 🤍🤍.”
One of the photos in the carousel showed the couple smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower, while another captured them dressed up at an event together. A third snap featured a sweet winter scene in the snowy woods followed by a sunny selfie outside the Louvre in Paris.

The carousel also included a snap of Estelle picking strawberries in a field, and wrapped up with a lively concert shot of the pair vibing in the crowd.

Max Domi shows support for Maple Leafs baseball

Last week, Max Domi attended a Maple Leafs Baseball Club game at Christie Pits showing his support for one of the city’s oldest sports clubs. The team which was part of Toronto’s professional baseball scene from 1896 to 1967, now competes in the Intercounty Baseball League.

Domi later shared a series of stories from the ballpark on his Instagram. In his first post, he filmed his friend Luca Boscarino on the field followed by a photo together in which he tagged Boscarino and encouraged fans to experience a game for themselves.

“LFG Luca! Go @mapleleafsbaseball Go!”
“Proud of this guy! If you haven’t been to a @mapleleafsbaseball game to check them out!” Domi wrote.
He concluded with a photo alongside Boscarino by the fence after the game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club, founded in 1969, plays its home games at Dominico Field and has won eight league championships. Its legacy is closely tied to longtime owners Jack and Lynne Dominico for whom the IBL’s championship trophy is now named.

