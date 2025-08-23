"Check them out!": Leafs' Max Domi rallies behind former Toronto MLB team active in the league from 1896 to 1967

This week, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi showed his support for local baseball when he attended a Maple Leafs Baseball Club game at Christie Pits. The team, which was part of Toronto’s baseball scene from 1896 to 1967 in the professional ranks, continues to play today in the Intercounty Baseball League.

Ad

On Friday, Domi shared a series of Instagram stories from the ballpark. In the first clip, he posted a shot of his friend Luca Boscarino on the field, writing:

“LFG Luca! Go @mapleleafsbaseball Go!”

The next story showed Domi smiling alongside Luca tagging him with his handle and once again shouting out the team.

Finally, Domi posted a photo with Luca by the fence after the game, writing:

“Proud of this guy! If you haven’t been to a @mapleleafsbaseball game to check them out!”

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@max

The Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club was founded in 1969 and plays in the IBL at Dominico Field. The team has won eight league titles and was long run by owners Jack and Lynne Dominico, whose name is on the league’s championship trophy. The club carries on the Maple Leafs name after Toronto’s former Triple-A team left the city in 1967.

Ad

Max Domi sends special message for his grandparents

Earlier this week, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi celebrated his grandparents’ 69th wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, Domi shared a photo on Instagram of himself crouching between his grandparents on a porch.

His grandfather was seen wearing a sun hat and cardigan, while his grandmother smiled in a yellow top and white pants.

“Happy 69th anniversary Nana and Grandpa! You both inspire all of us. I love you so much ♥️”

Ad

Last month, Domi made another family memory when he traveled to Paris with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother Leanne on her birthday. Estelle posted a carousel of photos from the trip, showing the group taking in the sights of the Seine River, visiting landmarks and posing together on a boat with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

One special clip posted by his sister Avery showed the Domi siblings embracing their mother after the surprise.

Earlier in the offseason, Domi and Phillips also enjoyed a summer outing at Kelly’s Strawberries in Ontario. The forward shared Instagram stories of himself picking berries in the field, smiling with a box of fresh strawberries and eating them straight from the container. Estelle was also pictured carrying a tray full of berries during the visit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama