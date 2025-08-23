"Check them out!": Leafs' Max Domi rallies behind former Toronto MLB team active in the league from 1896 to 1967

This week, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi showed his support for local baseball when he attended a Maple Leafs Baseball Club game at Christie Pits. The team, which was part of Toronto’s baseball scene from 1896 to 1967 in the professional ranks, continues to play today in the Intercounty Baseball League.
On Friday, Domi shared a series of Instagram stories from the ballpark. In the first clip, he posted a shot of his friend Luca Boscarino on the field, writing:
“LFG Luca! Go @mapleleafsbaseball Go!”
The next story showed Domi smiling alongside Luca tagging him with his handle and once again shouting out the team.
Finally, Domi posted a photo with Luca by the fence after the game, writing:
“Proud of this guy! If you haven’t been to a @mapleleafsbaseball game to check them out!”
The Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club was founded in 1969 and plays in the IBL at Dominico Field. The team has won eight league titles and was long run by owners Jack and Lynne Dominico, whose name is on the league’s championship trophy. The club carries on the Maple Leafs name after Toronto’s former Triple-A team left the city in 1967.
Max Domi sends special message for his grandparents
Earlier this week, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi celebrated his grandparents’ 69th wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, Domi shared a photo on Instagram of himself crouching between his grandparents on a porch.
His grandfather was seen wearing a sun hat and cardigan, while his grandmother smiled in a yellow top and white pants.
“Happy 69th anniversary Nana and Grandpa! You both inspire all of us. I love you so much ♥️”
Last month, Domi made another family memory when he traveled to Paris with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother Leanne on her birthday. Estelle posted a carousel of photos from the trip, showing the group taking in the sights of the Seine River, visiting landmarks and posing together on a boat with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
One special clip posted by his sister Avery showed the Domi siblings embracing their mother after the surprise.
Earlier in the offseason, Domi and Phillips also enjoyed a summer outing at Kelly’s Strawberries in Ontario. The forward shared Instagram stories of himself picking berries in the field, smiling with a box of fresh strawberries and eating them straight from the container. Estelle was also pictured carrying a tray full of berries during the visit.
