NHL analyst believes HC Patrick Roy was unaware of Anthony Duclair’s struggles before controversial statement

Hall of Fame goaltender and current New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy pulled no punches following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Roy was particularly brutal toward forward Anthony Duclair, whom he singled out for having a "god-awful" outing in his postgame press conference.

Since then, Duclair has taken a leave of absence from the Islanders, reportedly to reflect on himself and evaluate his past performances as the team's regular season schedule winds down.

Meanwhile, NHL Insider Darren Dreger stated on TSN's "First Up" that the Islanders' coach wouldn't have been openly hostile toward Duclair and would've likely handled things differently had he been aware of some of the personal issues that the veteran forward is experiencing.

"I don't think that Patrick Roy would have unleashed on Anthony Duclair the way he did the other night," Dreger said. "If he knew the background and knew that there was something going on in this man's personal life that was weighing on his game. I don't think he'd do that."

Duclair isn't expected to be in the New York lineup for tonight's game at UBS Arena against the visiting Minnesota Wild.

Anthony Duclair took a leave of absence from the Islanders after being brutally called out by Patrick Roy

Following New York's 4-1 loss to the Lightning, Anthony Duclair was the target of coach Patrick Roy's sharp criticism.

“He was god-awful,” Roy said in his post-game availability at UBS Arena. “He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot. He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s just how I feel.

“He’s not skating, he’s not competing, he’s not moving his feet,” Roy added. “He’s not playing up to what we expect from him...I think it’s an effort thing.”

Duclair, who is playing in the first season of a four-year contract, played barely over 12 minutes of ice time against his former Lightning teammates. He's scored only seven goals with four assists in his inaugural campaign with the Islanders, which has spanned only 44 games so far because of injury.

The veteran forward, who is also a -14 so far this season, has played with the Islanders, Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes and New York Rangers.

