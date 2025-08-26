NHL analyst ditches Alex Newhook, Jake Evans to tab $2.59M Canadiens forward as Kirby Dach’s 2nd-line replacement

Kirby Dach has struggled with injuries since joining the Montreal Canadiens in 2022 and had knee surgery in February. During the team's exit meeting in May, Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton said they still have hope in Dach. However, he mentioned that they do not expect him in a top-six role in the 2025-26 NHL season after another long absence.Marc-Olivier Cook discussed on Tuesday who could replace Dach at center on the second line.&quot;I would like to see Zach Bolduc have that chance,&quot; Cook said, via &quot;The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro.&quot;Bolduc is signed to a three-year $2.59 million rookie contract. He has played only two seasons in the league, appearing in 97 games.However, Bolduc had a strong 2024-25 regular season, recording 19 goals and 17 assists in 72 games. He also had a plus/minus rating of 20, showing steady two-way play. Bolduc gained playoff experience, but he only managed one assist in seven games.Despite that, Tony Marinaro disagreed with Cook's choice.&quot;So you're taking a player who hasn't played center in about what, I think it's minimum, three years coming over in a trade,&quot; Marinaro said. &quot;And you're taking him, putting him at center in a position, in the pressure cooker that is Montreal, and making him the second line center of the much-coveted, much-storied Montreal Canadiens.&quot;Cook added that Alex Newhook does not fit as a second-line center. He explained that Jake Evans is better for the bottom six, so Bolduc is his preferred option to replace Dach.&quot;We saw last year, it can't work with Alex Newhook, it can't, impossible,&quot; Cook said. &quot;Has the speed, he has the abilities to be a good centerman, but a third centerman, in my opinion. And the other candidate is Jake Evans. I want Jake Evans on my bottom six. I don't want him on my top six. So the only candidate left, in my opinion, is Zach Bolduc.&quot;Despite Bolduc's lack of experience, Cook still sees him as the most realistic option.Brian Wilde spoke about Kirby Dach’s future with CanadiensNHL analyst Brian Wilde spoke about Kirby Dach’s future with the Canadiens on Aug. 15. He highlighted that Dach’s trade value will be low due to his struggles with injury.&quot;I mean, then that ends up being a really tough trade,&quot; Wilde said, via &quot;The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro.&quot; &quot;Yeah, and this is year four, and you've gotten really very little for him.&quot;Wilde explained that the team will give Dach every chance to succeed, including power-play time, good linemates and offensive zone starts. If he performs, the Habs can extend his contract, and If not, he will be traded.