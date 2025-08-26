  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • NHL analyst ditches Alex Newhook, Jake Evans to tab $2.59M Canadiens forward as Kirby Dach’s 2nd-line replacement

NHL analyst ditches Alex Newhook, Jake Evans to tab $2.59M Canadiens forward as Kirby Dach’s 2nd-line replacement

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 26, 2025 18:24 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Kirby Dach has struggled with injuries since joining the Canadiens (image credit: IMAGN)

Kirby Dach has struggled with injuries since joining the Montreal Canadiens in 2022 and had knee surgery in February. During the team's exit meeting in May, Canadiens President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton said they still have hope in Dach. However, he mentioned that they do not expect him in a top-six role in the 2025-26 NHL season after another long absence.

Ad

Marc-Olivier Cook discussed on Tuesday who could replace Dach at center on the second line.

"I would like to see Zach Bolduc have that chance," Cook said, via "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro."

Bolduc is signed to a three-year $2.59 million rookie contract. He has played only two seasons in the league, appearing in 97 games.

However, Bolduc had a strong 2024-25 regular season, recording 19 goals and 17 assists in 72 games. He also had a plus/minus rating of 20, showing steady two-way play. Bolduc gained playoff experience, but he only managed one assist in seven games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite that, Tony Marinaro disagreed with Cook's choice.

"So you're taking a player who hasn't played center in about what, I think it's minimum, three years coming over in a trade," Marinaro said. "And you're taking him, putting him at center in a position, in the pressure cooker that is Montreal, and making him the second line center of the much-coveted, much-storied Montreal Canadiens."
Ad

Cook added that Alex Newhook does not fit as a second-line center. He explained that Jake Evans is better for the bottom six, so Bolduc is his preferred option to replace Dach.

"We saw last year, it can't work with Alex Newhook, it can't, impossible," Cook said. "Has the speed, he has the abilities to be a good centerman, but a third centerman, in my opinion. And the other candidate is Jake Evans. I want Jake Evans on my bottom six. I don't want him on my top six. So the only candidate left, in my opinion, is Zach Bolduc."
Ad
Ad

Despite Bolduc's lack of experience, Cook still sees him as the most realistic option.

Brian Wilde spoke about Kirby Dach’s future with Canadiens

NHL analyst Brian Wilde spoke about Kirby Dach’s future with the Canadiens on Aug. 15. He highlighted that Dach’s trade value will be low due to his struggles with injury.

"I mean, then that ends up being a really tough trade," Wilde said, via "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro." "Yeah, and this is year four, and you've gotten really very little for him."

Wilde explained that the team will give Dach every chance to succeed, including power-play time, good linemates and offensive zone starts. If he performs, the Habs can extend his contract, and If not, he will be traded.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications