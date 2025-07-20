NHL analyst drops jaw-dropping take on Sidney Crosby's future with Pittsburgh Penguins - "Age out in that roster"

Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins was a topic on "The FAN Pregame" podcast on Friday. NHL analyst Justin Cuthbert shared his view about the Penguins’ current situation.

The team has missed three Stanley Cup playoffs, all the while Crosby is still giving his best for the franchise. In all of those three seasons, he has scored over 90 points, lugging the team in his quest to make it to the playoffs.

Cuthbert pointed to the Penguins' failure and said the team missed the chance to build better around Crosby in recent years.

"I would never have thought (a Crosby trade), even going back a couple years ago," Cuthbert said (32:00). "I know they've been trying to retool and plug holes here and there, but what they did was they did it with a lot older, veteran-type players.

"They missed the opportunity to get better, and around Sidney Crosby to the point now that I think it's very possible."

Cuthbert thinks Crosby might want to leave to win elsewhere. He said the team added older players, like Eric Karlsson, instead of building with younger talent.

Cuthbert mentioned the 2026 Olympics as a time to watch the situation closely. He also said Crosby may not finish his career with Evgeni Malkin, and that people will talk about Crosby’s future all season.

"I know, sentimentally, he's going to want to be that right to the end of Malkin's career, but I don't know that that's going to be a reality," Cuthbert said.

Crosby is still an elite player, but the Penguins may not be competitive soon. That could make Crosby think about moving on.

"Pittsburgh is not going to be very good for a long time," Cuthbert said. "I guess it's going to be a while. He's going to age out in that roster to go win somewhere else, is what I think. And I think that's one to keep an eye on."

Crosby and Malkin have played together since 2006, and they helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cups. Malkin’s contract ends after the 2025–26 season.

Frank Seravalli's take on Sidney Crosby's future

On Wednesday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli also spoke about Sidney Crosby on B/R Open Ice. He said the Penguins will not suggest a move unless Crosby brings it up first.

"He (Crosby) hasn't shown any interest to the Pittsburgh Penguins in moving," Seravalli said, about Crosby's future. "And they're sure as heck not going to go ask a franchise icon if he's interested in moving. It's got to be one of those situations where he comes to them."

Seravalli also mentioned that Sidney Crosby’s decision will depend on what happens with Evgeni Malkin. If a trade ever happens, it would likely be in the offseason.

