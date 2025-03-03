  • home icon
  • NHL analyst Jason Demers urges Toronto Maple Leafs to target top defenseman, floats $15,000,000 star as 'great pick'

NHL analyst Jason Demers urges Toronto Maple Leafs to target top defenseman, floats $15,000,000 star as 'great pick'

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Mar 03, 2025 17:23 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) congratulates right wing William Nylander (88) on his game winning goal in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins (image credit: IMAGN)

Former NHL player Jason Demers gave his opinion about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ potential trade moves on Monday. Appearing as a guest on the TSN podcast "First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo," Demers urged the Leafs to shore up their blue line.

“I don't want them to go with what they have," Demers said. "I think they don't need to make the biggest of splashes because they probably have one of the better top sixes in the NHL. But I'd like them to bring some depth in on the back end, first and foremost.”

Demers, who is a color commentator for the San Jose Sharks, pointed to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Scott Laughton as a great pick for Toronto. He said that Laughton checks all its boxes. He is on the penultimate year of a five-year $15-million deal (per Spotrac) with the Flyers and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3 million.

“I think you (Leafs) need a defenseman," Demers said (07:45). "I just think there's not enough out there this year. You know, there's not enough top four defensemen on some of these contenders.”
“Scott Laughton would be a great pickup up front as well,” Demers said. (9:05).

The Maple Leafs' brittle defense was highlighted during Sunday’s 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto went behind twice and also gave up the lead twice before William Nylander’s overtime goal sealed the win.

“It’s not how we wanted to draw it up,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the game, via NHL.com. “We made a couple of mistakes and put ourselves in a little bit of a hole. But guys stayed with it, climbed out of it, found a way to get the win.”
NHL analyst praises Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev

While discussing the Leafs’ roster, Jason Demers said Chris Tanev was an "absolute warrior." He added that if Toronto wants to go deep in the playoffs this season, it will need to add some depth in defense and backup for Tanev.

“It's just, you never know with Chris Tanev, who's just an absolute warrior and has just bled for so many teams," Demers said (08:25). "In a long playoff race, I don’t know if you can count on him staying healthy for the whole time. But I think you need to go get some D-depth.

The Leafs, who have won five straight games, face off against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

