NHL analyst makes feelings known about $92,000,000 star Erik Karlsson's potential return to Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman and three-time Norris winner Erik Karlsson is at the center of trade speculation as the 2025-26 NHL season approaches.

According to reports, the Penguins, who have missed the playoffs for three consecutive years, are considering moving Karlsson as part of a potential rebuild, especially given his $10 million annual average value (AAV) contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season.

Karlsson’s name has been linked to several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and others. Analysts Tyler Yaremchuk and Matt Larkin, speaking on Daily Faceoff Live, discussed whether Karlsson's return to the Ottawa Senators would be a good fit.

Larkin suggested that Ottawa could be an ideal destination. He emphasized Ottawa’s rising potential, suggesting that Karlsson, who hasn’t had a strong Stanley Cup run since 2017, might find the right opportunity to chase a championship with the Senators.

"I think that [Ottawa] is another really good fit. They’re playing Nick Jensen up in the lineup with the second pair with Thomas Chabot. But ideally, Jensen could be a luxury third-pair defenseman...in terms of just mobility and leadership and just a fun story at a reasonable price on retained money, I think Erik Karlsson coming home would make a lot of sense," Larkin said.

"I totally see it, and especially with Ottawa on the rise. You know Erik Karlsson wants a chance to chase a Stanley Cup; it’d be kind of fun. He hasn’t really had a good run at it since he was there in 2017, and maybe this is the fit that he needs," he added.

Karlsson has two years remaining on his eight-year, $92 million contract with an AAV of $11.5 million, originally signed with the Sharks in 2019.

How long did Erik Karlsson play for the Ottawa Senators?

Erik Karlsson was drafted 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2008 NHL draft. He played for the club for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018, appearing in 627 games and recording 518 points.

He won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the league twice with the Senators. Kralsson's best season with the Sens was 2015-16, in which he racked up 82 points through 16 goals and 66 assists.

Karlsson led the Senators to the Eastern Conference Final in 2017, their deepest playoff run during his tenure. In 2018, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks.

