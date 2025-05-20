Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is facing criticism after another playoff loss. The team lost Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in round 2 on Sunday, eliminating them from the playoffs. NHL analyst Nick Kypreos spoke on Sportsnet’s "Real Kyper and Bourne" questioning Matthews’ leadership.

Ad

Kypreos said Matthews might be a great goal scorer but not a strong leader. He compared Matthews to Evgeni Malkin from Pittsburgh, saying Malkin never had to lead alone.

"Maybe we're just — maybe he's just not the guy that everybody envisioned, Auston," Kypreos said. "Maybe he's just a really good goal scorer, but the rest of it, maybe not. Like, I'm watching this last night, and... See, for me, Auston Matthews is Malkin in Pittsburgh — is very talented."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Auston Matthews failed to score for the Leafs in the elimination game and finished with minus 2 rating in Game 7, which ended in a 6-1 loss. He took only two shots and played 17 minutes and 27 seconds.

"Can show that he can play the game as well as anybody," Kypreos said. "Has the talent to be the best player on the ice. But Malkin’s nothing if there's no 87. Matthews needs a Crosby. He needs something. He can't do it being the number one guy.

Ad

"But he (Matthews) can't lead. He's not a leader," he added.

The Maple Leafs seemed to be breaking their playoff struggles after beating Ottawa Senators in the first round. They also started well against Florida with a 2-0 lead. But they lost four of the next five games. Two of those losses were 6-1 defeats at home in Games 5 and 7.

Auston Matthews' comments after playoff exit in Game 7 loss

Auston Matthews, in his first year as Maple Leafs captain, said postgame the team was not on the same page.

Ad

"I don't know how it really got away from us. I think just not on the same page in different areas of the game," Matthews said via NHL.com. "I thought the first 10 minutes they came out strong, and the next 10 minutes I thought we controlled play, and then I just thought we had too many passengers throughout the rest of the game.”

Ad

Matthews has scored 11 points in 13 playoff games this season, with three goals and eight assists. His performances were up and down, with a few games where he had no points, scoring only once in the second-round series against Florida.

Even with talented players like Matthews, Marner, Nylander and Tavares, the Leafs are 0-6 in Game 7s with this group. The Maple Leafs have now not reached the Eastern Conference Finals in nearly 20 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama