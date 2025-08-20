NHL analyst names $50,750,000 Canucks forward & Thatcher Demko as USA's Olympics orientation camp snubs

NHL analyst Frank Corrado shared his list of five players he believes were snubbed from Team USA’s Olympic orientation camp.On Tuesday, USA Hockey unveiled the 44-player roster for its men’s Olympic orientation camp, featuring stars like Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes. The camp will run from Aug. 26–27 in Plymouth, Michigan.Speaking on TSN’s FanDuel Overdrive, Corrado argued that a few notable names were left out and should have at least received an invite.&quot;Keep in mind like the team is probably picked through a certain degree, like we'll see certain players play through the course of the year.&quot; Corrado stated.&quot;But with 44 man training camp roster, we're talking about guys that are generally on the outside looking in. But I came up with five guys that deserves a look, least be at camp. Camp snubs.&quot;His “snub list” includes Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson, Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, Washington Capitals blueliner John Carlson, Canucks forward Brock Boeser, who has a 7-year, $50,750,000 contract and Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz.Corrado noted that while the core of Team USA is already clear, a 44-man camp should still make room for players who deserve a longer look.The final 25-man roster is expected in early January, with the men’s Olympic hockey tournament scheduled for Feb. 11–22.Frank Corrado on Lane Hutson's &quot;biggest snub&quot; in USA's Olympics orientation campFrank Corrado argued that even if Lane Hutson wasn’t likely to make the Olympic roster this year, the young blueliner should’ve at least been included to gain experience with the group.He pointed to Hutson’s résume, which includes World Juniors, Men’s Worlds and record-setting numbers with the Canadiens, including most points and most assists by a rookie defenseman in franchise history.“This is a head scratcher for me.... I think it's worth having him there. I think this guy if he keeps putting up numbers he did and going up, he's knocking on the door in four years.” Corrado said.“And there's guys you invited to this camp, who're not gonna be relevant in the grand scheme of things for this team in four years’ time. Lane Hutson is the biggest snub.&quot;The Calder Trophy winner is coming off a stellar rookie season with 60 assists and 66 points in 82 games, plus 5 points in 5 playoff appearances.