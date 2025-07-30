  • home icon
NHL analyst sounds the alarm about Auston Matthews' power-play stats without Mitch Marner : "Not a great look"

By Srihari Anand
Modified Jul 30, 2025 15:15 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Auston Matthews' power-play stats without Mitch Marner is alarming- Source: Imagn

Auston Matthews is set to play his first regular season without Mitch Marner by his side, after the Toronto Maple Leafs finally broke up their Core Four by sending Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal, in exchange for Nicolas Roy.

Matthews is a prolific scorer who has proved his mettle of scorging power-play goals, as each season passes. In his nine years playing for the Leafs, Matthews has amassed 204 power-play points, coming from 105 goals and 99 assists (stats per hockey-reference).

TSN's hockey analyst Travis Yost sounded the alarm on potential Auston Matthews power-play struggles in the upcoming season, his first since Mitch Marner's exit.

"In the 100 minutes Matthews did not play with Marner on the man advantage, Toronto’s power play was a shell of itself, about 30 per cent less proficient in rate scoring," wrote Yost.
Yost's analysis is derived from data sets across Natural Stat Trick, NHL.com and Evolving Hockey, but contain two major caveats - Matthews and Marner's time together on the Leafs' power-play is considered only between 2022 and 2025, and their TOI together may be inclusive of shift-change anomalies, i.e., times when Marner left the ice, but Matthews stayed on during the power play, or vice versa.

"But the numbers are far less convincing in a post-Marner world on the power play, and if Toronto sees another step down in performance on the man advantage, this organization’s divisional championship streak might end loudly at one," added Yost.
Auston Matthews' TOI during Leafs power play is NOT with Mitch Marner

Since the early Core Four days, Toronto Maple Leafs' top PP unit has starred Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander & John Tavares and Morgan Rielly.

According to natural stat trick, Auston Matthews has played the most power play minutes with William Nylander at 704:25, and not Mitch Marner, who is second with 655:01 TOI with Matthews.

During his power play time with Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews has scored 39 goals and 35 total assists, whereas with William Nylander on the ice, Matthews has 41 goals and 37 total assists.

Srihari Anand

