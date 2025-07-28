Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid could drag his feet on a contract extension amid the team’s uncertain goaltending situation.During an appearance on NHL Network published on July 27, analyst Mike Rupp delved into the situation regarding McDavid’s ongoing extension talks.When the conversation turned towards the perception of McDavid waiting to see what changes Edmonton makes before signing, Rupp had this to say:“Every time you hear Connor McDavid speak, he speaks very highly of Skinner, and with that being said, Calvin Pickard as well.”That comment underscores how Connor McDavid respects and supports his teammates regardless of what the media may believe.Rupp added:“They believe in these guys. So, part of me, I love that they believe in them. Is it a problem now? No, it's not a problem now. It might not be a problem in January or February, but where it has reoccurred to be a problem is in May. That's where the problem is, when you need to get a stop, when you need to have a pivotal point in a game, they haven't had that goalie on roster necessarily.”As Rupp pointed out, the goaltending issue doesn’t bubble to the surface until the postseason. The lack of a netminder who can come up with a key save in crucial situations has been a major drawback for the Oilers.Rupp made it clear that the Oilers have $40 million tied up in four players (McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Darnell Nurse). So, there’s little the team can do in terms of adding another goalie.That assessment led Rupp to conclude:“They got like $200,000 under the salary cap right now. So, they've got no room to do anything. Unless they get LTIR help in the regular season or something happens, I think they're going to just ride this, see where they're at cap-wise come trade deadline time. I think they probably do something else this year, just not right now.Ultimately, it seems like a Connor McDavid extension might have to wait until later on this season when there is more certainty in the Oilers’ goaltending situation.Connor McDavid’s extension could blow away Draisaitl’s current contractMcDavid's contract extension could surpass Draisaitl's current deal - Source: ImagnNHL insider David Pagnotta claims that re-signing Connor McDavid could cost the Edmonton Oilers between $16 and $17 million AAV. During an appearance on Melnick in the Afternoon on July 21, the noted insider stated that re-signing McDavid would require a four to five-year deal that that price point.If true, it’s an astounding number considering that Leon Draisaitl, currently the NHL’s highest-paid player, is making $14 million AAV. If the Oilers signed McDavid to such a lucrative deal, he would blow Draisaitl’s contract away.While the Oilers would pay Connor McDavid whatever he wanted, the issue may lie in the salary cap. The team would have to make the cap space needed to fit McDavid’s new contract. The issue may lie, however, in the Oilers’ limited ability to add more players to the mix.Perhaps McDavid might be willing to pay somewhat of a pay cut to give the team a break. But that hasn’t been a possibility discussed among insiders. The consensus is that McDavid will get paid even if it means limiting what the team can do to add other players around him.