Trent Frederic signed an eight-year, $30.8 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers last month, with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.85 million.

Frederic, a 6’3”, 221-pound forward, brings a gritty, physical style to the Oilers’ middle-six forward group, which is crucial for a team aiming to compete for the Stanley Cup. His 85 hits (fourth among Oilers forwards) and 15 blocked shots in the 2025 playoffs demonstrate his ability to add toughness and defensive reliability.

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman justified Trent Frederic’s contract extension by highlighting his character and fit with the team. He described Frederic as an outstanding individual who is a valuable part of the team beyond his on-ice contributions.

"He’s just an awesome guy, first of all. Like outside of the hockey, he’s a guy that you believe in, you want him as part of your team. So I really like the character of Freddie, but that alone is not the reason to sign a guy to a long-term deal, Bowman said via the Edmonton Journal.

"He’s a very unique player with the skillset that he has. He’s a big guy, he’s a physical player, he’s not afraid. He’s got that intimidation factor where he’ll go to the other team’s bench and challenge anybody, like stop messing around with our group. That’s something that I find, you either have that or you don’t. It’s really hard to bluff your way through that. And he’s just naturally that way," he added.

The Edmonton Oilers acquired Frederic from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade involving the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins.

How has Trent Frederic fared in the NHL?

Trent Frederic has carved out a role as a physical, bottom-six forward in the NHL, known for his gritty play and defensive contributions.

He was drafted 29th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bruins before his trade to the Edmonton Oilers. Due to the injury, he was limited to just one game with the Oilers in the regular season.

Frederic has racked up 109 points through 55 goals and 54 assists in 335 career games.

