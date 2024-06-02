NHL analyst Stan Fischler explains why current Rangers team can't compare to '94 Stanley Cup champions

NHL analyst Stan Fischler shared his opinion on why the current New York Rangers team can't be compared to the 1994 Stanley Cup champions. The Rangers were eliminated from the 2023–24 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, falling short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2014.

"One reason why the current @NYRangers should never be compared with the 1994 Cup champs is leadership. The '94 crew was led by captain #MarkMessier. Present Captain #JacobTrouba isn't in the same breath in terms of the "C." Then there's personnel. Total grit vs. a bit of grit," Fischler wrote on X.

Fischler pointed out that the current Rangers' captain, Jacob Trouba, does not possess the same level of leadership as Mark Messier, the 1994 Rangers captain.

Fischler also emphasized the sheer tenacity and resolve shown by the 1994 team. Athletes such as Messier, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter and Adam Graves drove the '94 Rangers to success.

Despite finishing first in the Metropolitan Division and winning the Presidents' Trophy with an impressive 114 points in this regular season, the Rangers were unable to translate their success into a deep playoff run.

Fans react to NHL analyst's explanation comparing current Rangers team to '94 Stanley Cup champions

Stan Fischler's remarks comparing the current New York Rangers team to the 1994 Stanley Cup champions have sparked a lively discussion among fans on social media.

Many echoed Fischler's sentiment, arguing that the present squad lacks the leadership and grit that defined the legendary '94 team.

One fan wrote:

"They just don't have the right combination of talent right now. And there seems to be a lack of heart and team cohesiveness."

Another fan specifically targeted captain Jacob Trouba, agreeing with Fischler's comparison to Mark Messier:

"Very true, he never felt like a captain and at times he is a liability on the ice."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Messier is one of the greatest Captains ever. Can’t compare." one fan wrote on X.

"Should be just a little bit of grit and the level of grit went down with the loss of Vesey." another fan wrote.

"Thank you Stan, precisely correct" a user wrote.

"Stan please don’t rub it in, it’s been a very difficult morning for me and my family" another user wrote.

As fans continue to weigh in on the debate, it's clear that the 1994 champions set a high bar for future Rangers teams to aspire to.