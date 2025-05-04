NHL analyst urges Toronto Maple Leafs to trade William Nylander to sign Mitch Marner - "$14 million for a really good PK"

NHL analyst John Buccigross believes the Toronto Maple Leafs must keep Mitch Marner, even if it means trading William Nylander. He shared his opinion during a live stream of the Avalanche-Stars Game 7. Buccigross said the Leafs should focus on re-signing Marner this summer, despite the financial challenges.

Ad

“Marner is a fascinating thing. I don’t see how you let him go,” Buccigross said. “Whether you have to trade (William) Nylander, I just don’t see how you let that guy go.”

Marner, who turns 28 soon, is coming off a strong season. He scored 102 points, the most in his career. His contract ends in June, and he will become an unrestricted free agent if the Leafs don’t sign him before then.

Ad

Trending

Nylander recently signed a new eight-year contract worth $92 million. He also has a full no-movement clause, which makes trading him hard. But Buccigross thinks the Leafs need to make space for Marner, no matter what.

“Marner is not a big goal scorer,” Buccigross said. “But $14 million for a really good PK guy and a lot of assists,” Buccigross said. ”Man, he’s smart, man he’s so God damn smart.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in March that the team wants Marner to stay long-term.

“We want Mitch here for a long time,” he told reporters via athletic.

Marner hasn’t talked much about his contract situation. In March, he said he enjoys playing in Toronto.

"I’m not going to get into this contract stuff," he said. "I’ve been very grateful & I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. That’s (how) I’ll leave it with you guys," Marner said.

Ad

The Leafs now face a tough decision, and they must find a way to keep Mitch Marner without losing balance in the lineup.

Senators fans mocked Mitch Marner with 'Marner’s leaving' chant in Game 6

In their first-round playoff series, the Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Ottawa Senators 3-2. After two tough losses, Senators fans tried to distract the Leafs by mocking Mitch Marner.

Ad

They chanted “Marner’s leaving” early in Game 6. Marner is in the final year of his $65.4 million contract. He is expected to be a top free agent if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mitch Marner has been Toronto's best player this season, leading the team in points. But his $10.93 million salary is a challenge for the Leafs.

The team is already over next season’s salary cap with big contracts for players like Auston Matthews and William Nylander. This makes it hard for the Leafs to keep Marner without making tough decisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama