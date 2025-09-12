  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Kirill Kaprizov
  • NHL insider addresses Kirill Kaprizov trade list rumor with emphatic one-word response

NHL insider addresses Kirill Kaprizov trade list rumor with emphatic one-word response

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 12, 2025 13:48 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL insider shuts down Kirill Kaprizov trade list rumor (Source: Imagn)

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract talks with the Minnesota Wild have become a major topic. He is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal. Earlier this week, he reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million extension, which would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history.

Ad

The rejection led to speculation about his future. A Facebook post claimed the Wild asked Kaprizov to provide a list of teams he would agree to be traded to. Since he has a full no-movement clause, such a step would mean the team was preparing trade options in case no extension was reached.

The rumor spread quickly, but NHL insider Michael Russo pushed back. When asked on X if there was any truth to it, Russo replied with one word:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“No.”
Ad

Still, the talk did not stop there. Russian journalist Alexei Shevchenko, with reporting shared by Daria Tuboltseva of RG Media, said the Wild had indeed made the request.

"Per journalist Alexei Shevchenko, the #mnwild have asked Kirill Kaprizov for his trade list," Tuboltseva wrote on X.
Ad

Kaprizov remains central to Minnesota’s plans. Last season, he scored 56 points in the regular season and added nine more in the playoffs. He played over 22 minutes per game and delivered important goals, including on the power play.

Kirill Kaprizov spoke about his future in Minnesota

Kirill Kaprizov last spoke about his contract in May after the Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. They had made it to the playoffs after failing to make it in 2023-24.

Ad
"We’ll see," Kaprizov said. "I love everything here. It should be all good."

Wild owner Craig Leipold said the two sides are “not that far off.” Leipold talked about Kaprizov’s contract and called him a great player and person.

"This will be a huge deal," Leipold said, via NHL.com. "likely the biggest in the NHL ever. There's no better... hockey player or better person than Kirill."

For now, both Kaprizov and the Wild have kept their public comments positive. But with training camp close, no real progress has been made. If nothing changes, Kaprizov could become one of the biggest names on the free-agent market next summer.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications