NHL insider addresses Kirill Kaprizov trade list rumor with emphatic one-word response

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract talks with the Minnesota Wild have become a major topic. He is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal. Earlier this week, he reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million extension, which would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history.The rejection led to speculation about his future. A Facebook post claimed the Wild asked Kaprizov to provide a list of teams he would agree to be traded to. Since he has a full no-movement clause, such a step would mean the team was preparing trade options in case no extension was reached.The rumor spread quickly, but NHL insider Michael Russo pushed back. When asked on X if there was any truth to it, Russo replied with one word:“No.”Still, the talk did not stop there. Russian journalist Alexei Shevchenko, with reporting shared by Daria Tuboltseva of RG Media, said the Wild had indeed made the request.&quot;Per journalist Alexei Shevchenko, the #mnwild have asked Kirill Kaprizov for his trade list,&quot; Tuboltseva wrote on X.Daria Tuboltseva @DariaTuboltsevaLINKPer journalist Alexei Shevchenko, the #mnwild have asked Kirill Kaprizov for his trade list.Kaprizov remains central to Minnesota’s plans. Last season, he scored 56 points in the regular season and added nine more in the playoffs. He played over 22 minutes per game and delivered important goals, including on the power play.Kirill Kaprizov spoke about his future in MinnesotaKirill Kaprizov last spoke about his contract in May after the Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. They had made it to the playoffs after failing to make it in 2023-24.&quot;We’ll see,&quot; Kaprizov said. &quot;I love everything here. It should be all good.&quot;Wild owner Craig Leipold said the two sides are “not that far off.” Leipold talked about Kaprizov’s contract and called him a great player and person.&quot;This will be a huge deal,&quot; Leipold said, via NHL.com. &quot;likely the biggest in the NHL ever. There's no better... hockey player or better person than Kirill.&quot;For now, both Kaprizov and the Wild have kept their public comments positive. But with training camp close, no real progress has been made. If nothing changes, Kaprizov could become one of the biggest names on the free-agent market next summer.