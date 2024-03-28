NHL Insider addresses rumors of Carter Hart's move to Russia amid alleged sexual assault case

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is at the center of controversy in an alleged sexual assault case that stems from 2018, with four other members involved. While awaiting trial for the case, Hart was involved in rumors about joining a KHL team in Russia.

Dylan H. Robillard on X (formerly Twitter) had this to say about the Carter Hart rumors:

"Despite the rumors, Elliotte Friedman has informed me the rumors are untrue. Carter Hart has not spoken to any teams and signing with Ak Bars Kazan is not happening."

The rumors are said to be untrue in general because of the implications the charges have towards the netminder. But, the KHL team is said to try to work things out for Hart if he decides to make the move. To solve their goaltending problems, the KHL team, the AK Bars Kazan in Russia, is willing to make a trade to support Hart.

In a report by Russian journalist Pavel Lysenkov of Match.TV in Russia, obtained by The Hockey Writers Max Miller, a close source states:

"All five will most likely continue their careers in Russia, because they won't even be accepted into European leagues. Ak Bars is the most active contender, they need Hart. Kazan would take the rest, but the limit of three foreign players interferes. The main point now is that hockey players must obtain judicial permission that they can leave North America. In this case, Hart will be able to sign a contract with Ak Bars, which needs a top goalkeeper. In terms of potential, this goalkeeper has a talent on the level of Ilya Sorokin."

Carter Hart's trial date is set to be scheduled in the coming months, according to media groups.

Carter Hart's replacement for the Philadelphia Flyers goaltending position is a success

Carter Hart had to take a leave of absence due to the alleged sexual assault case. Ever since, he has not played a game and is still awaiting further news on the matter. However, the Philadelphia Flyers management, led by GM Daniel Brier, did not waste time in finding a suitable replacement for the club.

Samual Ersson (24) from Sweden, is a 6'3 netminder, who was taken in the 5th round of the 2018 NHL Draft Selection, 143rd overall. This season, he has played 43 games and gone 21 wins and 14 losses. His save percentage is goals-against average is 2.75 and his save percentage is .895, which are not bad numbers for a 5th-round pick.