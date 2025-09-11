NHL insider believes Sidney Crosby’s frustration with state of Penguins rebuild could be at 'boiling point'

NHL insider Josh Yohe thinks Sidney Crosby may be frustrated with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ rebuild. The team has failed to secure a spot in the playoffs for the last three seasons, despite Crosby longing to play in postseason games.

In his Wednesday column for The Athletic, Yohe wrote that what was thought to be impossible once could have reached its boiling point.

"Until yesterday, I never thought a Crosby trade was imaginable, despite so many in the hockey industry seemingly willing it to happen," Yohe wrote. "Now, I’m not so sure."

Meanwhile, Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, has shared concerns about the team’s struggles.

"It’s been three years they haven’t made the playoffs," Brisson said, via The Athletic, last week. "It all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do."

Yohe also talked about Brisson's statement on Crosby's intentions.

"If Brisson is indeed speaking for his client, then there is reason to believe that Crosby’s frustration with the current state of the Penguins is at a boiling point," Yohe wrote.

Yohe explained that Kyle Dubas must build the Penguins in his own way. If Crosby agrees with that plan, then only he should stay.

"Dubas has to build the team in his vision," Yohe wrote. "If Crosby is OK with that, then of course he should stay. He is the Penguins. However, if he’s not OK with what Dubas is doing, he probably should depart, for his sake and for everyone else’s. Staying probably only makes things worse for both sides. What’s the point in that?"

Crosby played 20 seasons for the Penguins and won three Stanley Cups. Yohe said a split would be disappointing, but it would be an understandable end to Crosby’s career in Pittsburgh.

"Should Crosby leave, there would be no villain in this story," Yohe wrote. "It would merely be an imperfect but understandable conclusion to the greatest career in the history of Pittsburgh sports."

Canadiens emerging as a potential landing spot for Sidney Crosby

The Montreal Canadiens have been mentioned as a possible landing spot. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski said Sidney Crosby could try for a Stanley Cup with the Canadiens before dropping the curtain on his illustratious career.

"I've long believed that Sidney Crosby will end his career in Montreal," Wyshynski said, during his appearance on "The Sheet with Jeff Marek."

Crosby scored 91 points last season and has touched the 90-point mark in each of the last three seasons.

