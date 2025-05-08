NHL insider claims Maple Leafs have 'found the formula' to break through Florida Panthers - "It's offense from defense"

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without their starting goalie for roughly a game and a half during the playoff series with the Florida Panthers. It hasn't mattered, as they're up 2-0 and heading to Florida now.

They've been able to get this lead thanks to an excellent offense. They have nine goals through two games, which is enough to offset the seven the Panthers have tallied.

NHL insider Bryan Hayes believes the Maple Leafs have figured the Panthers out, and said as much on TSN on Wednesday night (1:00):

"Well, the Maple Leafs have found the formula to break through, and they're doing so off the rush. They're getting odd-man rushes. They're getting, you know, breakaways, and they're putting up a lot of goals, and they're getting a lot of opportunities... It's offense from the defense. The defensemen were littered all over the game sheet tonight."

He also said it's because Toronto is spreading the wealth. He noted the 'Core Four' of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares, but they're not the ones carrying the load; it's been an all-around effort.

NHL insider praises Core Four in Maple Leafs' hot start

With all that said, the Core Four has risen to the occasion in Bryan Hayes' eyes. The Leafs haven't relied solely on them, but they've done what fans have been asking them to do.

Hayes said on TSN (1:26):

"I don't think Leafs fans are asking of their best players anything that any other fan base is asking of their best players. You've got to elevate the biggest moments. You've got to put up points. You've got to score goals.

"Well, tonight we saw that, right? Mitch Marner, William Nylander had big, big goals. Mitch Marner, with the game winner in the end. William Nylander in game one, he had two goals."

Hayes also credited Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, and others for the wins. He said they've "completely controlled" the series so far, and the defending Stanley Cup champions ought to be a little concerned.

The Leafs dominated the series against the Ottawa Senators in a similar fashion, which does not bode well for Florida's chances to come back and make this a series.

