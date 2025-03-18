NHL insider Darren Dreger calls for ‘sense of urgency’ in Toronto Maple Leafs to snap out of recent slump

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found themselves in a delicate position as they head into the stretch drive of the 2024-25 regular season with the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the distance.

Ad

Toronto are 2-4-1 in March. Among their losses, the disappointing 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks and a 4-2 Ottawa Senators setback on Saturday night on home ice have hit confidence levels in the club. The result meant that the Sens swept the season series 3-0 against the Leafs for the first time since 2015-16.

Things have gotten rocky in Toronto right now. While speaking live on TSN earlier on Monday, hockey insider Darren Dreger hinted that there are issues to be worked out and is urging the Maple Leafs to act urgently to correct them — especially with the playoffs on deck.

Ad

Trending

"The head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs is going to demand more compete and a higher level of urgency," Dreger said. (0:23 onwards) "Now, we've heard from the captain, Auston Matthews, talking about how this group lacks urgency. Well, it's a bad time of year for that, you know, because you can't really work through your growing pains with the playoffs looming. There shouldn’t be a sense of panic given the level of talent that the Toronto Maple Leafs have, the improvements that were recently brought in by Brad Treliving."

Ad

"But flat out, they’ve got to play with a heightened sense of urgency, more passion, and far more commitment."

Ad

The Maple Leafs have the chance to step out of troubled waters when they play the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

The Maple Leafs were swept in their season series against the rival Ottawa Senators

For the first time since the 2015-16 NHL season, the Senators swept a regular season series from the Maple Leafs, with a 3-0 result from wins in Nov. 2024 (3-0), Jan. (2-1), and Saturday (4-2).

Ad

Toronto led the Atlantic Division standings for most of the season. However, recent results have led rivals and reigning Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers to take the top spot on the points table.

The Maple Leafs were active at the NHL Trade Deadline, as general manager Brad Treliving brought in forward Scott Laughton (Philadelphia Flyers) and defenseman Brandon Carlo (Boston Bruins).

If they don't want to risk losing ice advantage at home in the opening round of the postseason, Toronto must halt their inconsistent run on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama