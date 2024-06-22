The Boston Bruins are in the midst of their offseason following a second-round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While it's no secret that the Bruins are in the market for a dance partner willing to engage with them in a trade for Linus Ullmark, their options seem to be dwindling. With offseason moves beginning to fly across the league, Boston may be running out of options.

Earlier this week, the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames finalized a trade, sending Jacob Markstrom to Calgary. With the deal, the team is no longer searching for a goalie, leaving Boston with one less potential suitor.

At the same time, the LA Kings and the Washington Capitals finalized a massive deal that has ramifications for the Bruins, sending Darcy Kuemper back to LA. With two teams in the market for a goalie now out of the equation, NHL insider Eliotte Friedman weighed in on the situation.

As he explained in a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, amid talk of a trade between Ottawa and Boston, the Bruins may be on the hot seat regarding Ullmark's future.

"I think the reports of Ottawa-Boston discussing a trade for Linus Ullmark are very true. It's taken on added urgency since Markstrom is now off the board, as well as Darcy Kuemper. Additionally, the Kings, who were also in the market for a goalie, are now out of the picture.

"So, in addition to Ottawa looking for a goalie and Boston wanting to move Ullmark, the number of potential trade partners is dwindling. It's like the last dance at the prom—if you didn't come with a date, you want to make sure you find somebody to dance with, right? We're kind of getting to that stage."

Looking at other options for the Boston Bruins as the team looks to part ways with Linus Ullmark

Boston seems to have fallen victim to a situation that many fans are familiar with. Rather than parting ways with Linus Ullmark earlier in the season at the peak of his trade value, the team held on to the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner through the postseason.

Now, with the draft rapidly approaching, the Bruins will have to entertain other offers for Ullmark that may not meet their initial asking price. Despite that, earlier this week, David Pagnotta reported during an appearance on NHL Network that Boston may find a willing trade partner in the Ottawa Senators.

The team had previously been linked to Ullmark earlier in the season, prior to the trade deadline. However, nothing came to fruition. Now, with options dwindling for Boston, Pagnotta believes that a deal between the two sides could come to fruition.

While it was previously believed that Ullmark had no interest in being traded to the Senators, Pagnotta has since reported that he would accept a deal to Ottawa. Of course, we will have to wait and see whether the veteran goalie does in fact waive his no-trade clause or not.

With reports indicating that Boston will look to finalize a deal in the next two weeks, it will be interesting to see how things play out.