NHL insider shares shocking treatment of Mitch Marner by Maple Leafs fans which “bordered on harassment"

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has been the subject of numerous personal attacks bordering on harassment during his time in Toronto.

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported during the May 19 edition of the Christ Johnston show, incidents involving specific episodes in which the Maple Leafs’ fan base directed its aggression on the beleaguered Marner.

Specifically, Johnston highlighted several incidents that led to the souring relationship between the Maple Leafs fan base and Marner.

Johnston pointed out that the issues began with Mitch Marner’s contract negotiations back in 2019. That summer, Marner was and his camp dragged the issue down to the last minutes before he could report that season.

That particular incident set the tone for the growing discontent against Marner, leading fans to yell at him on the street or direct attacks his personal well-being.

Johnston pointed out specific instances:

“He was walking his dog once, and some guy that summer was yelling like, ‘Why don't you have a contract?’ And people started talking a lot about his dad and what role his dad may or may not have played in those negotiations.”

While Johnston didn’t want to get into the specifics of some of the other incidents, he stated the following:

“And Mitch kind of bristled at his family being brought into it. And then on top of that, in the six years that followed, when the playoff success wasn't there, you know, a lot of it was aimed his way. And I will say, much of it justified, but I'm aware of a few incidents that Mitch had to deal with, and there's probably more that I don't know about, where it bordered on harassment.”

Check out Johnston’s remarks from the 17:00 mark onward.

Mitch Marner to test free agency this summer

Marner could be testing free agency this summer, according to Johnston - Source: Imagn

Another crucial situation Johnston discussed was Mitch Marner’s desire to test free agency this summer. As Johnston stated, it is his understanding that Marner intends to go to market to see what sort of offers are out there.

While Johnston didn’t rule out the possibility of Marner returning to Toronto next season, he felt the likelihood of Marner at least testing the waters remains quite high.

One interesting comment, however, was that Marner and the Maple Leafs could work out a deal ahead of July 1, if the club was willing to make Marner an offer he couldn’t refuse. But with the team’s impending roster shakeup looming, it’s debatable whether that’s something the club wants to do at this point.

There’s one other issue to mention regarding Marner’s situation in Toronto. There’s no telling if there will be changes in the team’s management structure. If so, those changes will dictate if the team tries to retain Marner or let him walk.

Ultimately, if there is a new management group in place ahead of July 1, things could drastically change for Mitch Marner, potentially allowing him to walk away this summer as new management may not be keen on keeping the Core Four together any time longer.

