  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • NHL insider throws Joseph Woll's name in Maple Leafs trade rumor mill to fill center void

NHL insider throws Joseph Woll's name in Maple Leafs trade rumor mill to fill center void

By ARJUN B
Published Jun 26, 2025 05:30 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL insider throws Joseph Woll's name in Maple Leafs trade rumor mill - Source: Imagn

NHL insider Nick Kypreos has floated Joseph Woll's name as a potential trade chip for the Toronto Maple Leafs to address their need for a top center.

Ad

Speaking on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast, Kypreos posed the idea of dealing young goaltender Woll in response to a fan question about trading defenseman Brandon Carlo for a center on X.

"My whole point in all of this is, how many true assets do you have to go get help, even if it is a centerman? What is out there that is of value that someone would want? And I look at the Leafs roster, and I'm like, kind of slim pickings here. Carlo maybe would be one of them.” Kypreos said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I'll throw you another name out there that I'm not thrilled about moving, but there might be some real value—that you can collect some assets—in Joseph Woll."
Ad

Joseph Woll played only 42 games this past season due to injuries, posting a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Kypreos believes Woll could be a valuable trade chip for the Leafs as they search for a much-needed center.

It remains to be seen whether the Maple Leafs will heed Kypreos's advice and explore the possibility of trading Woll to address their needs at center.

Chris Johnston’s take on contract negotiation between John Tavares and Maple Leafs

As free agency approaches, the hockey world waits anxiously to see if John Tavares will re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs or become an unrestricted free agent.

Ad

TSN's Chris Johnston provided a new perspective on the ongoing negotiations. Johnston noted that while Tavares has yet to put pen to paper, both sides share the same goal of keeping him in blue and white.

"I still think there's enough common ground here to find your way to the finish line."Johnston said.

The main sticking point is money - Tavares wants top dollar, while the Leafs aim to get good value as the salary cap continues rising.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications