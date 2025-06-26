NHL insider throws Joseph Woll's name in Maple Leafs trade rumor mill to fill center void

NHL insider Nick Kypreos has floated Joseph Woll's name as a potential trade chip for the Toronto Maple Leafs to address their need for a top center.

Ad

Speaking on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast, Kypreos posed the idea of dealing young goaltender Woll in response to a fan question about trading defenseman Brandon Carlo for a center on X.

"My whole point in all of this is, how many true assets do you have to go get help, even if it is a centerman? What is out there that is of value that someone would want? And I look at the Leafs roster, and I'm like, kind of slim pickings here. Carlo maybe would be one of them.” Kypreos said.

Ad

Trending

“I'll throw you another name out there that I'm not thrilled about moving, but there might be some real value—that you can collect some assets—in Joseph Woll."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joseph Woll played only 42 games this past season due to injuries, posting a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Kypreos believes Woll could be a valuable trade chip for the Leafs as they search for a much-needed center.

It remains to be seen whether the Maple Leafs will heed Kypreos's advice and explore the possibility of trading Woll to address their needs at center.

Chris Johnston’s take on contract negotiation between John Tavares and Maple Leafs

As free agency approaches, the hockey world waits anxiously to see if John Tavares will re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs or become an unrestricted free agent.

Ad

TSN's Chris Johnston provided a new perspective on the ongoing negotiations. Johnston noted that while Tavares has yet to put pen to paper, both sides share the same goal of keeping him in blue and white.

"I still think there's enough common ground here to find your way to the finish line."Johnston said.

Expand Tweet

The main sticking point is money - Tavares wants top dollar, while the Leafs aim to get good value as the salary cap continues rising.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama