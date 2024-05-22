The Stanley Cup playoffs are set to begin the third round, but the offseason is already underway for 28 NHL teams.

With teams already in offseason mode, there have been plenty of rumors about what could happen this summer.

Let's take a look at four rumors that have been circling around the NHL.

NHL Rumor Roundup

Mitch Marner to Nashville

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to make some big changes this summer, and one prominent rumor is Mitch Marner being traded.

Marner has one year left on his deal, and NHL insider David Pagnotta has linked Marner to the Predators.

"A star player like Marner would fit in nicely at Bridgestone Arena and they have a star of their own they are willing to move for the right deal, despite GM Barry Trotz recently reaffirming their desire to keep him,” Pagnotta wrote in his article.

“Goaltender Juuse Saros, like Marner, will soon be on an expiring contract. With Yaroslav Askarov waiting in the wings, moving Saros for extra firepower up front could be what the doctor ordered,” Pagnotta added.

Marner to Nashville also heated up after the Predators traded Ryan McDonagh to Tampa Bay, which cleared nearly $7 million in cap space.

Leon Draisaitl linked to San Jose

Edmonton Oilers star player Leon Draisaitl has one year left on his deal, and he will be due for a massive pay raise.

Whether or not Edmonton will be able to afford him is uncertain. However, in a conversation with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, NHL insider Jeff Marek revealed the San Jose Sharks could be an option.

"Do you think Draisaitl would go to San Jose because their owner is German?" Wyshynski questioned.

To which Marek replied:

"That’s kind of been whispered for a while."

Draisaitl going to San Jose would be a shock, given the Sharks had the worst record in the NHL, but Marek says it is possible.

Senators kicking tires on goalies

The Ottawa Senators signed goalie Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year, $25 million deal last summer, but his first year with the team did not go well.

The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch wrote that the team tried to trade Korpisalo at the deadline and also called about Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark:

"League sources say the Senators tried to deal Korpisalo at the March trade deadline, but it’s unlikely there will be a market for him this summer unless the Senators are willing to eat salary and include a sweetener... The Senators kicked tires on Boston goalie Linus Ullmark in March, and the expectation is they’ll back to those discussions around the draft."

Last year, Korpisalo had a 3.27 GAA and a .890 SV%.

Hurricanes Not Expected To Re-Sign Two Key Players

The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to re-sign Martin Necas or Brett Pesce, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“Pesce didn’t seem likely. They kinda told him what they were willing to do last year,” Friedman said, via ProHockeyRumors. “I think it was in the (five years, $5MM AAV) range. It didn’t work. I don’t know that it’s changed.”

As for Necas, Friedman expects Carolina to trade his restricted free agent (RFA) rights this summer.