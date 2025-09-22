NHL Rumors: After Sidney Crosby, Montreal Canadiens inquires about another $24,400,000 Penguins superstar

The Montreal Canadiens have asked about Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin. They were rumored as a potential team to land Sidney Crosby, and his agent spoke about him playing for a contender.

Malkin is 39 years old and entering his 20th NHL season. He is in the final year of a four-year $24.4 million contract. NHL insider Marco D'Amico highlighted on Sunday that the Canadiens inquired about him.

"The reality of the fact is, those two guys, if they do leave, are going to pick their spots," D'Amico said, via the "Shaun Starr Show." "And the Canadians have shown interest early, not for, you know, not by chance, because they believe that they can be one of the best teams in the East this year."

Montreal’s interest is linked to its belief that it can compete in the East. The Canadiens made the playoffs last year but lost to Washington in the first round. With Carey Price's contract traded to the Sharks, they have cap flexibility. They also have draft picks and young players to offer in trades, and these factors make them a possible fit for Malkin.

"I feel like Montreal have the kind of assets that can make it happen," D'Amico said. "And the idea that they inquired about Malkin. I mean, it's called faith.

"They inquired about both, right? They wanted to see what was going on across it, what was going on with Malkin. I could confirm that Tampa Bay did the exact same thing."

Malkin, like Crosby, would like to stay, but is not closing other doors. Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs three straight years, and under Kyle Dubas, the team is focusing more on younger players. Malkin has a no-movement clause, making trades more complicated; however, teams like Montreal and Tampa Bay are showing interest.

Evgeni Malkin talked about his Penguins career and potential move

Evgeni Malkin has played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has won three Stanley Cups with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. Malkin discussed his career with the franchise on Saturday.

"If this is my last year, I’ve had 20 years," Malkin told reporters. "That’s not too bad, too. I’m glad to be a Penguin, win three Stanley Cups here."

He has scored 514 goals and 1,346 points in 19 seasons, playing over 1,200 games for the Penguins. Malkin could hang his skates up soon, and he shared his retirement plans.

"You know, it depends how season going," Malkin said. "It's like, we play great. I play great. I mean, I feel confidence. This season (is) huge for the team and for me. And again, I'm still hungry."

If traded by Pittsburgh, Malkin would likely be a short-term rental as he may only have one or two productive years left. For now, he once again begins the season with Crosby and Letang.

