Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin gets candid on possible trade, retirement, likens situation to Brad Marchand’s Stanley Cup run

Evgeni Malkin will play his 20th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 39-year-old is in the final year of his four-year, $24.4 million contract. He is eligible to sign an extension, but is subject to trade rumors due to the Penguins' struggles, missing three straight playoffs. Under general manager Kyle Dubas, the franchise is trying to prioritize signing young players.

Speaking to the media on Friday during the training camp, Malkin talked about his future with the Penguins:

"It’s hard (getting traded)."

Then Malkin mentioned Brad Marchand’s Cup win after being traded to Florida. He moved out of Boston in March, after an impressive 16-season career and a Stanley Cup win in 2011.

"Again, we see a story like Brad Marchand," Malkin said. "Looking good. Team trades you, you win the Cup. It’s a little weird, too. Of course, everybody wants to make the playoffs, maybe make one more run at the Cup. Great story. But I don’t know how I would feel if the team wants to trade me."

Malkin has won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins (2009, 2016 and 2017). In his 19 seasons with the franchise, he has played over 1,200 games, scoring 514 goals and 1346 points. Speaking about his career, he said playing in Pittsburgh for two decades has been special.

"If this is my last year, I’ve had 20 years," Malkin added. "That’s not too bad, too. I’m glad to be a Penguin, win three Stanley Cups here."

Malkin also talked about retirement, and clarified that it is possible:

"You know, it depends how season going. It's like, we play great. I play great. I mean, I feel confidence. I throw my game. Why not one more? I mean, again, this season huge for team and for me, myself. And again, I'm still hungry.

"I'm glad we're here, he's (Sidney Crosby) here, and we have new coach, couple new guys and teammates. And again, exciting to see what's going on."

Malkin will start the 2025-26 season with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. They have been teammates for nearly 20 years.

Evgeni Malkin talked about Marc-Andre Fleury's one-game return

Evgeni Malkin also spoke about Marc-Andre Fleury and said he was happy for his return. Fleury signed a tryout deal for one preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27.

"I’m happy for sure," Malkin said. "I say before, I hope it not his last game, maybe he signs one more year. Marc-Andre Fleury is my friend, and I’m happy to play with him one more game."

They won three Stanley Cups together in Pittsburgh. Malkin praised Fleury’s family and career, and said stepping on the ice with him is going to be special.

