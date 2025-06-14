NHL Rumors: Analyst quotes monster figure for Lane Hutson's next Habs contract, exceeding likes of Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty

NHL analyst Tony Marinaro quoted a monster figure for Lane Hutson's next contract with the Montreal Canadiens, suggesting it could exceed the likes of defensemen Erik Karlsson and Drew Doughty.

Hutson is entering the final year of his three-year, $2.85 million rookie contract after an impressive season in which he won the Calder Trophy. The defenseman put up 66 points in 82 games and was a crucial part of the Canadiens securing a playoff spot.

Speaking on "The Sick Podcast" on Friday, Marinaro discussed what Hutson's next contract could look like.

"If Montreal Canadiens fans want to see Lane Hutson sign an eight-year deal, they're going to have to come to the reality that, yeah, an eight-year deal, he'll end up being the highest-paid defenseman in the National Hockey League as we speak if he signs it," Marinaro said.

Marinaro drew comparisons between Lane Hutson’s potential contract and those of some of the NHL’s top defensemen. He noted that the Penguins' Erik Karlsson earns $11.5 million a year, while both the Kings' Drew Doughty and the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin make $11 million.

The Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski, the Bruins' Charlie McAvoy and the Rangers' Adam Fox are all in the $9.5 million range.

Taking those numbers into account, Marinaro believes an eight-year deal for Hutson could realistically land between $96 million and $100 million, averaging around $12 to $12.5 million per season.

If Marinaro's estimates prove accurate, Hutson would become the highest-paid defenseman in the league on his next contract.

Lane Hutson's take on winning the Calder Trophy

Lane Hutson took home the Calder Trophy on Tuesday, finishing ahead of fellow finalists Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Flames and Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks.

Hutson got a surprise Tuesday night when he was presented with the award during a dinner in Lake Barrington, Illinois, surrounded by more than 50 friends and family.

"Rookie of the Year award, I just feel really fortunate and lucky to be part of Montreal Canadiens," Hutson said, "and to be a part of a such great support system with all my friends and family. So, to be able to do what I love every day, it's been a dream."

Hutson secured 165 out of 191 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers Association to win the Calder Trophy.

