NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs outmuscled by Utah Mammoth during JJ Peterka trade talks with Sabres, per insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs were in the running to acquire JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres.
Peterka's name has been in trade talks for months, and late Wednesday evening, the Sabres traded the star winger to the Utah Mammoth. In return, Buffalo received forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring. Peterka ended up signing a five-year deal worth $38.5 million.
After the trade went down, Maple Leafs insider James Mirtle revealed Toronto was in talks for Peterka, but they couldn't match what Utah was offering.
"Leafs had been in the Peterka trade talks. Probably don't have a package like that to offer," Mirtle wrote on X.
Toronto doesn't have many young NHL star players like Doan and Kesserling, as Buffalo was after impact NHL players instead of prospects or picks.
The Maple Leafs being interested in Peterka isn't a huge surprise. Toronto is expected to lose Mitch Marner in free agency, while John Tavares could also walk in free agency, so the Maple Leafs are looking to add top offensive players to replace them.
Peterka recorded 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points in 77 games last season with the Sabres.
Utah is eager to add JJ Peterka
JJ Peterka was one of the top players available on the trade market, and the Sabres traded the star young forward to Utah.
The Mammoth did give up two good NHL players, but Utah GM Bill Armstrong was thrilled to acquire the German forward.
“J.J. is a highly skilled, creative, young forward with extremely high upside,” Armstrong said, via Sportsnet. “He will help solidify our scoring and add to what is already a great young core of forwards on the roster."
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, meanwhile, said the goal in a Peterka trade was to make their NHL team better and not get future assets.
“One of our priorities as we work through this offseason is making our team more competitive and tougher to play against,” Adams said. “The additions of Michael and Josh will help us tremendously in both of those categories.”
Doan is a 23-year-old forward who recorded 19 points in 51 games, while Kesserling is a 25-year-old defenseman who had 29 points in 82 games.
