NHL Rumors: Potential Michael McLeod landing spot ruled out by insider with Hurricanes still in the mix

Michael McLeod won’t be returning to the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL insider Kristy Flannery, though the Carolina Hurricanes remain a possible landing spot.McLeod, along with Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Dillon Dube, was acquitted in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case in July. The NHL reinstated the group shortly after, making them eligible to sign with teams starting October 15, though they will remain suspended until December 1.Flannery on X reported:&quot;I checked in with the #NJDevils, and a spokesperson confirmed Michael McLeod will not be coming back to NJ.Yesterday, a report surfaced that he is expected to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes.&quot;This lines up with a report from insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, who previously noted that McLeod is expected to sign with Carolina, while the Hurricanes have also shown interest in Hart.David Pagnotta @TheFourthPeriodLINKPer sources, there is an expectation free agent forward Michael McLeod will be joining the Hurricanes this season. Carolina also checked on Carter Hart, as I and others have previously reported.McLeod is a Ontario native and was drafted 12th by New Jersey. He is coming off his best NHL season offensively, scoring a career-high 10 goals in 45 games in 2023–24. Over 287 career regular-season games with New Jersey, he got 29 goals and 56 assists for 85 points.Whether Carolina moves forward with McLeod remains to be seen.Matt Larkin voices concern over Michael McLeod and other players acquitted in Hockey Canada caseNHL analyst Matt Larkin has expressed concern about Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and the other players acquitted in the Hockey Canada trial, urging teams to think carefully about their character and values before signing them.Matt Larkin noted that while the players were cleared in court, the demeaning text messages tied to the case still raise questions about their character. He wrote on X, saying:“The point I raised to Bill Daly this week: Even though the players were acquitted in the trial – those demeaning text messages don’t reflect high character even if they don’t reflect guilt. I hope teams consider the values they want in their athletes before taking the plunge.”Meanwhile, Alex Formenton, one of the players involved, has already signed with Swiss side HC Ambrì-Piotta earlier this month on a contract through December, with an option to extend for the rest of the season.