NHL Rumors: $1.2B franchise taking 'a good look' at Carter Hart following reinstatement, per insider

The Utah Mammoth have reportedly taken a keen interest in recently reinstated netminder Carter Hart.

The ban on Carter Hart and the other players involved in the Hockey Canada trial was lifted by the NHL earlier this month. The players will be eligible to return to the ice in December. That situation has unleashed a wave of speculation as to where Hart could end up this season.

Specifically, Hart has drawn a significant amount of interest given several teams’ needs for goalies and the shortage of top-notch options. That situation prompted insider Darren Dreger to mention Hart’s link to the Mammoth during a September 15 appearance on 1st Up.

Dreger stated:

“This isn't, you know, deep insider information that you know Utah has had a good look at Carter Hart, has had a good luck, and maybe there'll be something that can be worked out there beyond that. I mean, Carter Hart would have options, right?”

Carter Hart was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 27-year-old worked his way up the Flyers’ organization, eventually becoming earmarked as the team’s starting netminder.

Unfortunately, the Hockey Canada scandal derailed his role as the Flyers’ number-one goalie. While Hart has been linked to numerous teams, it seems that Utah, currently valued at $1.2 billion by Forbes, could be the team Hart chooses to restart his career with.

Carter Hart to sign with Western Conference club

A September 12 piece in The Athletic from insider Chris Johnston has apparently dashed any possibilities that Carter Hart might sign with a Canadian team.

In the piece, Johnston highlighted how Hart is likely to resume his career with a US-based team. That statement rules out the possibility of Hart heading to the Edmonton Oilers. Hart is an Alberta native, and seemingly a logical choice to join the Oilers amid their goaltending situation.

However, Johnston reported that league sources say Hart will be looking to join a Western Conference club. That rumor lines up with the prevailing theory that the Utah Mammoth could be the frontrunner to land Hart.

The Mammoth currently have Karel Vejmelka inked as their starting netminder. The club signed Vitek Vanacek in the offseason to back up Vejmelka. While Vanacek is a good option for the team, the Mammoth could use an upgrade.

That’s where Hart could fit into the picture. Hart will need time to readjust to the NHL game. So, the Mammoth won’t rush him back to the ice. Having Vanacek backing up Vejmelka could give the once highly regarded prospect enough time to find his game and form a solid tandem with Vejmelka in Salt Lake City.

According to Johnston, Hart will be choosing a team by October 1. Nevertheless, he won’t be officially eligible to sign a deal until October 15.

