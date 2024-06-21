NHL Trade Rumors: Elliotte Friedman opines Bruins won't make $20,000,000 Linus Ullmark move to Ottawa Senators easy

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has one more season left on his four-year $20,000,000 million contract. The goalie has been attracting attention from different franchises in the off-season. NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman recently shared his take on a possible trade between the Ottawa Senator and the Bruins.

During a conversation over call with Friedman on Thursday's episode of The Jeff Marek Show, Jeff Marek mentioned that NHL insider Bruce Garrioch has been talking about Ullmark in his columns. Marek pointed out that several teams, including Ottawa, Toronto, Columbus, and possibly Utah, are looking for goaltending solutions. He asked Elliotte if there's any truth to the rumors linking the Bruins goalie to the Ottawa Senators.

Elliotte Friedmann confirmed the rumors and mentioned that Ottawa was interested in acquiring Ullmark at the trade deadline. He said:

Trending

“Oh, there’s smoke. Ottawa was in on him at the deadline, and it didn't work. I heard that those at the time, those are really complicated conversations. I think I just heard that Ottawa was in, but I just heard their most serious offer sometimes happens didn't come until late. And it just wasn't possible to do at the time. So I have no doubt they are back in.”

He explained that Ottawa's most serious offer came too late to make a deal possible at that time.

Elliotte pointed out that goalie trades typically don't yield significant returns, which is why Boston might be asking for a lot in return for Ullmark. He also suggested Ottawa is exploring various options and referred to reports involving the Philadelphia Flyers and their draft picks:

“I think Ottawa has got a few things they're looking at. I know there were reports of something with Philly. I think that might be contingent on who’s available on seventh pick. Like if Philly has somebody there that they really like, then there might be something on the table there.”

“But I have no doubt that Ottawa is interested in Ullmark. I don't think Boston’s gonna make that easy though,” he added.

The NHL analyst mentioned that the Senators are indeed interested in Linus Ullmark but he believes that the player’s current team will not make the trade easy.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney open to ‘exploring’ Linus Ullmark trade

In the Boston Bruins’ season-end interview, general manager Don Sweeney praised Linus Ullmark's performance and also mentioned the goalie tandem with Jeremy Swayman. However, Sweeney also acknowledged the team’s financial constraints.

“We were very happy to sign Linus, and in a perfect world, we would keep the tandem because I think it’s damn good. But we’re going to explore opportunities. My phone’s going to ring, I’m going to make calls. That’s just what the job requires,” Sweeney said. [H/T Massive Live]

“If we can’t, we’re going to explore, and for Linus, he may come to us and change his mind. That may occur as well,” he added.

According to the GM, while the ideal scenario is to retain both goaltenders, budget limitations might lead them to explore trade options for Ullmark. He expects active discussions in the trade market and he is open to those as part of his responsibilities to the team.

It now remains to be seen if Linus Ullmark will continue another season in Boston, or if he will find a new harbor in the league.