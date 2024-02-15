NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names Montreal Canadiens a perfect fit for Ducks’ $17,250,000 dynamic forward

Craig Button of TSN stirred the trade rumor mill by suggesting that the best fit for Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks could be the Montreal Canadiens.

Zegras, a highly touted young talent, has been subject to trade speculation due to a combination of factors. That includes his contract situation, injury history and stylistic differences with the Ducks' playing philosophy.

Despite being only 22, Zegras has amassed 146 career points in 200 games, showcasing his eormous potential as a future superstar. However, his down year, marked by a contract dispute and multiple injuries, has raised questions about his long-term future with the Ducks. Could the Montreal Canadiens take advantage of that?

Button's suggestion of the Canadiens as a potential trade destination for Zegras stems from Montreal's abundance of young talent in their pipeline. Despite Zegras's marketability, the Canadiens may view him as a valuable asset to build around moving forward.

The Montreal Candiens have a dynamic young core, led by Cole Caufield. If they acquire Zegras - who signed a three-year extension with the Ducks worth $17.25 million last year - it would create one of the best young tandems in the league.

What would a Trevor Zegras trade to the Montreal Canadiens look like?

In assessing a potential trade scenario, one has to remember Montreal's draft capital, which includes two first-round picks in 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, the Canadiens possess several pieces from the 2019 draft, including Alex Newhook, the same year Zegras was selected ninth overall, which could prove benificial should a trade happen. While Zegras's talent is undeniable, Montreal's willingness to part with key prospects remains uncertain, so it may take draft capital to ge ta deal done.

Although there's no immediate urgency for either Anaheim or Montreal to finalize a trade before the Mar. 8 deadline, there will be many eyes focused on Zegras' ongoing unhappiness in Anaheim.

With both teams navigating rebuilding phases, any potential trade involving Zegras would undoubtedly reshape the trajectory of both teams. As the deadline approaches, Anaheim and Montreal will look to reach a mutually beneficial agreement involving one of the league's most promising young talents.

Although it seems unlikely that Zegras will be dealt before the trade deadline, Montreal Canadiens fans will hope that the top brass is aware of the situation in Anaheim and looks to improve the team's future.