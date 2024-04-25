NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals why a Sidney Crosby move this offseason is unlikely

The latest buzz surrounding NHL trade talks has centered around Pittsburgh Penguins' star player, Sidney Crosby. Despite speculation about a potential move, insider information suggests that a Crosby trade this offseason is unlikely.

Rob Rossi at The Athletic revealed that the folks at Fenway Sports Group, the Penguins' owners, see Crosby as a total game-changer, both on and off the ice.

"Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Penguins, views Crosby as the franchise’s most indispensable asset on and off the ice," said Rossi.

Crosby's exceptional performance this season, combined with his significant contributions to the team's revenue streams through sponsorships, supports the Penguins' strong inclination to retain him.

And Rossi pointed to the same, along with both parties' intention to extend Crosby's contract.

"Not only does Crosby remain the team’s best player, scoring 42 goals and 94 points while playing in every regular-season game this season, but he attracts increased revenue from national and local sponsorships — including for Sportsnet Pittsburgh, a regional sports network FSG launched this past August."

Despite Crosby's contract expiration after the upcoming season (a 12-year deal worth over $100 million signed in 2012) and his expressed intention to discuss an extension, formal negotiations between Penguins management and Crosby's representation at CAA Hockey have not yet begun.

"I don't really think like that. I've always just gone year to year. That's always kind of served me well, as far as how I evaluate my game and that sort of thing. There's always a lot of factors. But I think that's separate from talking contract," Crosby said to media after Penguin's last game this season.

The prevailing sentiment among team and league sources suggests an optimistic outlook for a new deal with Crosby, with discussions expected to unfold shortly after July 1.

In the larger context of the Penguins' offseason plans, potential contract negotiations with key players like Marcus Pettersson and Bryan Rust will also come into play considering the team's future dynamics. The evolving landscape of NHL trades and free agency will undoubtedly influence the Penguins' roster composition heading into the upcoming season.

Penguins' GM Kyle Dubas on Sidney Crosby's future

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas expressed his thoughts on Sidney Crosby's future with the team, stating,

"The intention has always been clear. I think he should finish his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins," Dubas said.

"How long that is? I'm not going to put any limits on Sidney Crosby. He's capable of great things and is still performing at an extraordinarily high level."

Therefore, the expectation is that Sidney Crosby will likely sign a short-term deal.

