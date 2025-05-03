Nick Jensen's wife Jenner drops 2-word reaction as Senators get eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs

The Ottawa Senators and Nick Jensen were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday as they lost 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6. On Friday, Jensen’s wife Jenner shared an uplifting message for her beau on her Instagram stories.

Jenner Jensen reposted a picture of the Senators’ 2024-25 NHL roster featuring Nick Sensen and wrote:

“Proud - always”

Toronto struck first on the night during a power play late in the opening period as Leafs captain Auston Matthews beat Linus Ullmark low on the stick side after a penalty to Brady Tkachuk. William Nylander then made it 2-0 early in the second with a quick finish from the slot on a 2-on-1 rush.

Brady Tkachuk got Ottawa back in it midway through the second as he tipped in a point shot from Thomas Chabot to cut the deficit to 2-1. David Perron tied it late in the third, banking the puck in off Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz from below the goal line.

But Leafs’ Max Pacioretty responded quickly, scoring with 5:41 left to restore Toronto’s lead. Nylander sealed it for his side with an empty-net goal. The Senators were trying to become just the fifth team in NHL history to rally from a 3-0 series hole and ended up being eliminated from the playoffs by Toronto for the fifth time in franchise history.

The Ottawa crowd, however, cheered for their players and chanted “Go Sens Go” in the final moments of the game, despite the loss. The packed arena also gave a standing ovation to the players for their season display.

Nick Jensen’s wife opened up on Duchenne muscular dystrophy affecting close to their family

Earlier this year, Nick Jensen’s wife Jenner shared their personal connection to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is a severe genetic disorder that causes muscle degeneration and weakness.

Jenner spoke about the disease on Instagram, explaining that it affected someone close to their family.

"The disease hits close to home for Nick and I,” Jenner said.

She mentioned the recent progress in research, including treatments aimed at gene editing, muscle protection and regeneration.

“We're on a brink of a breakthrough with research, with treatments. Not only are at a spot today in today's medicine in today's day and age where we cannot only, you know, hopefully stop the progression of the disease, but you know, treat it from multiple avenues, multiple angles.”

“So, now we're looking at editing, gene editing, treating the genetic part of it and also protecting the muscle, regenerating muscle,” she added.

The couple hosted a charity golf tournament called Swing Fore the Future: A Fight to End Duchenne on August 19 last year in Arlington, Virginia. Despite having only a short time to plan, they raised over $170,000 for research. The event was held in coordination with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

