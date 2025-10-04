  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nick Suzuki
  • Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin drops never-before-seen photos from couple's summer wedding

Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin drops never-before-seen photos from couple's summer wedding

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:54 GMT
Nick Suzuki&rsquo;s wife Caitlin drops never-before-seen photos from couple
Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin drops never-before-seen photos from couple's summer wedding [via IG/@caitlinsuzuki]

On Friday, Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin shared a new batch of never-before-seen photos from the couple’s wedding celebrations. The couple first tied the knot in an intimate beachside ceremony in Turks and Caicos earlier this summer.

Ad

It was later followed by a star-studded reception in Montreal where Suzuki and Fitzgerald celebrated with teammates, friends and family. In her latest Instagram carousel, Caitlin shared a look at the glamorous details of the Montreal reception.

One of the clicks showed the newlyweds making a grand entrance holding hands. Suzuki was in a sharp black tuxedo and Caitlin wore a gorgeous lace gown with a high slit. Another captured the bride surrounded by her bridesmaids all dressed in sleek black gowns while holding bouquets of deep red and blush roses.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Forever, surrounded by our favourite people❤️," Caitlin captioned the post.
Ad

The decor featured candlelit tables filled with crimson florals beneath golden drapery and crystal chandeliers. A towering three-tier cake was photographed beside a display of personalized favors engraved with the couple’s crest.

One photo showed the couple sharing their first dance on a checkered marble floor with friends and family cheering them on. In close-up shots, Fitzgerald’s gown was featured shimmering with intricate lace and beadwork.

Earlier this week, Cailtin had shared a carousel of pictures from their wedding welcome party. She wore a white gorgeous floral mini dress at the event, while Suzuki was in a light colored suit.

Ad

Nick Suzuki recalls 2021 Stanley Cup teammates reunion at summer wedding

Last month, Nick Suzuki made a guest appearance on the Never Offside Podcast hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli and gave fans an inside look at his summer. There he described their Montreal wedding reception as everything they had hoped for, with teammates from past and present joining in.

“I don’t know who was first. Maybe Patty [Patrik Laine] he had his tie around his head pretty early,” Suzuki laughed. “Then everyone started throwing shirts up into the rafters. I think my shirt was second or third. The photos actually came out unreal. It looked like an art installation.”
Ad

The reception also served as a reunion for Canadiens players from the 2021 Stanley Cup Final run. With COVID limiting their time together back then, he shared that the event was a rare chance to catch up and enjoy each other’s company off the ice.

“Yeah, it was almost the first time that Stanley Cup run team really got to hang out together. During COVID we didn’t have much time to spend off the ice. It was a really nice reunion.”

Beyond the wedding, Suzuki reflected on his growth as captain. He shared how he has learned from veteran teammates over the years taking the best qualities from players like Carey Price, Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli to develop his own leadership style.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications