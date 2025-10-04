Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin drops never-before-seen photos from couple's summer wedding

On Friday, Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s wife Caitlin shared a new batch of never-before-seen photos from the couple’s wedding celebrations. The couple first tied the knot in an intimate beachside ceremony in Turks and Caicos earlier this summer.It was later followed by a star-studded reception in Montreal where Suzuki and Fitzgerald celebrated with teammates, friends and family. In her latest Instagram carousel, Caitlin shared a look at the glamorous details of the Montreal reception.One of the clicks showed the newlyweds making a grand entrance holding hands. Suzuki was in a sharp black tuxedo and Caitlin wore a gorgeous lace gown with a high slit. Another captured the bride surrounded by her bridesmaids all dressed in sleek black gowns while holding bouquets of deep red and blush roses.&quot;Forever, surrounded by our favourite people❤️,&quot; Caitlin captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe decor featured candlelit tables filled with crimson florals beneath golden drapery and crystal chandeliers. A towering three-tier cake was photographed beside a display of personalized favors engraved with the couple’s crest.One photo showed the couple sharing their first dance on a checkered marble floor with friends and family cheering them on. In close-up shots, Fitzgerald’s gown was featured shimmering with intricate lace and beadwork.Earlier this week, Cailtin had shared a carousel of pictures from their wedding welcome party. She wore a white gorgeous floral mini dress at the event, while Suzuki was in a light colored suit.Nick Suzuki recalls 2021 Stanley Cup teammates reunion at summer weddingLast month, Nick Suzuki made a guest appearance on the Never Offside Podcast hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli and gave fans an inside look at his summer. There he described their Montreal wedding reception as everything they had hoped for, with teammates from past and present joining in.“I don’t know who was first. Maybe Patty [Patrik Laine] he had his tie around his head pretty early,” Suzuki laughed. “Then everyone started throwing shirts up into the rafters. I think my shirt was second or third. The photos actually came out unreal. It looked like an art installation.”The reception also served as a reunion for Canadiens players from the 2021 Stanley Cup Final run. With COVID limiting their time together back then, he shared that the event was a rare chance to catch up and enjoy each other’s company off the ice.“Yeah, it was almost the first time that Stanley Cup run team really got to hang out together. During COVID we didn’t have much time to spend off the ice. It was a really nice reunion.”Beyond the wedding, Suzuki reflected on his growth as captain. He shared how he has learned from veteran teammates over the years taking the best qualities from players like Carey Price, Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli to develop his own leadership style.