"Not a big loss, lacked the passion": Fans react as Tyler Bertuzzi and Toronto Maple Leafs go separate ways before free agency

NHL fans reacted to Tyler Bertuzzi's reported departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs right before free agency. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, Bertuzzi's time with the Maple Leafs has ended due to financial considerations.

Tyler Bertuzzi's value in the market has exceeded what Toronto can afford, leading to his imminent departure. Dregen also reported that Bertuzzi is poised to secure a new contract elsewhere, potentially in a four-year deal with an annual salary exceeding $5 million.

"Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be returning to the Maple Leafs. His value has out priced Toronto. He will land a deal elsewhere in the 4 year and over $5 mil per territory," Dreger reported on X.

This development marks a significant shift in the NHL landscape and has stirred up various opinions among fans as one on X/Twitter commented:

"Not a big loss. Lacked the passion"

Another joined the conversation and opined:

"How is beet worth 5m. Genuinely curious. He played on a line often with Matthews and marner at times and what... 20 goals?"

"Damn hope they get Perron stammer or arvidsson perhaps even toffoli. Bert would have excelled under berube and pp1 Guess that’s knies to lose," another posted.

Here are some of the other top reactions to the report on X. One suggested:

"The Leafs need to build a core of difference makers around the Big 4, or perhaps 3 by next season. A player as inconsistent as Bertuzzi isn't the answer. But I guess an organization that had wanted to extend Dubas with Keefe wouldn't get that"

"Yup, Leafs had to sign Lily instead…Wonder who will play with Domi.It is hard for this team to to build any chemistry in the top lines," another X user tweeted.

"Not a real loss as he never really showed up on a regular basis. His style never matched the leafs game. To me he looked like he was always behind and trying to catch up" another opined.

Tyler Bertuzzi was interested in staying with the Leafs

Following the Maple Leafs' first-round exit to the Boston Bruins, Bertuzzi opened up about his tenure with the club. In a statement to The Hockey News, the 29-year-old winger conveyed his openness to wanting to extend with the Leafs.

"That’s definitely something I’m open to. I really enjoyed myself this year. Coming into a new place, especially Toronto, it’s not easy.

"It took me a little bit on the ice to get going. But off the ice, the guys were great. Everything was top-notch. Me and my family really enjoyed our time here,” he said on locker clean-out day (via TheHockeyNews).

Tyler Bertuzzi made the move to the Maple Leafs as a free agent last July from the Detroit Red Wings and is set to approach free agency again on July 1. Meanwhile, the Leafs signed Max Domi to a four-year extension.

