"Not enough for him" "Should've been at least 10": NHL fans react to Tom Wilson's 6-game suspension for high-sticking Noah Gregor 

In a recent clash between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Tom Wilson found himself at the center of controversy yet again. The NHL Department of Player Safety handed him a six-game suspension for a dangerous high-sticking penalty on Toronto's Noah Gregor.

This marks Wilson's sixth suspension, the first since 2021, adding another chapter to his checkered disciplinary history.

Many fans online, however, believe that the suspension should have been larger than six games. They shared their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter:

Tom Wilson's suspension history following 6-game ban for high sticking on Noah Gregor

The incident occurred during a third-period play when Gregor was skating into the Capitals' zone. Wilson, engaged in backchecking, delivered a forceful check against the boards to dispossess Gregor.

However, in the aftermath of the hit, Wilson's stick made contact with Gregor's face, prompting immediate intervention from officials and a double minor penalty for Wilson.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said that Wilson's actions were "extremely reckless,". The department added that Wilson was in full control of his stick and that there was likely no intent behind his dangerous stick check against Noah Gregor.

However, despite there maybe not being intent behind the move, it still warranted a significant response and suspension due to the nature of the action.

Wilson has a history of suspensions, which a notable seven-game ban in 2021 for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. It's likely that his previous track record could have influenced the Department of Player Safety's decision. His track record, which includes another 20-game suspension in the 2018-19 preseason, shows a pattern of behavior that the NHL sees as unacceptable.

The suspension couldn't come at a worse time for the Washington Capitals. The Capitals are red hot right now and seriously threatening for one of the final two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. They will have to push forward against one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the NHL without their thundering forward.

Wilson's absence will certainly be felt for the Capitals, as he makes up a third of the red-hot Alex Ovechkin line. Currently, Washington sits just three points behind the Detroit Red Wings in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Wilson will likely return when the Capitals have less than 10 games remaining in their schedule.

Looking ahead, the Capitals will face challenges in Tom Wilson's absence, particularly against key rivals such as the Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins. His potential return on April 4 against the Penguins could provide a boost.

The Capitals host the Winnipeg Jets next on Sunday.