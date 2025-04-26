"Not helping the rigged for Florida rumors": NHL fans perplexed by Brandon Hagel's one-game suspension for hit on Aleksander Barkov

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has received a one-game suspension for his hit on Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Friday.

The incident occurred during the third period of the Lightning’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Panthers. Hagel received a major penalty, while Barkov appeared to be fine but left the game.

Sooner after news of Brandon Hagel’s suspension broke, fans took to social media to voice their concerns. Let’s see what these fans had to say:

“Not helping the rigged for Florida rumors,” a fan chimed in.

“Lmfao. What does Florida have on the league,” this fan weighed in.

“It’s obvious the NHL wants the Panthers to win another title,” another fan remarked.

Meanwhile, other fans voiced their concerns regarding Brandon Hagel’s suspension, stating that it wasn’t severe enough compared to other incidents.

Here’s what these fans had to say:

“But Michael Bunting got three games. And Nazem Kadri got suspended for the series,” this fan posted on X.

“Unreal should be for rest of the series!!!” a fan commented.

“I speak for all Bolts fans when I say it should’ve been two games. Hagel got off the hook for a clear check to the head,” another fan wrote on social media.

There’s no indication that Brandon Hagel will appeal the suspension. As a result, he’ll sit for Game 3 of the Lightning-Panthers series on Saturday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

DoPS explains Brandon Hagel’s one-game suspension

The Tampa Bay Lightning will miss Hagel as they try to avoid a 3-0 series deficit - Source: Imagn

The DoPS took a deep dive into the reasons behind Brandon Hagel’s one-game suspension. In its explainer video, the DoPS concluded that Hagel committed an interference penalty as he bodychecked a player who wasn’t eligible to be hit.

Specifically, the video states:

“Long after the puck is gone, Hagel loads up and delivers a hard, high bodycheck that makes some head contact on Barkov. This is interference.”

The video makes it clear that Hagel had no business laying into Barkov, especially considering the Panthers’ captain never touched the puck and was in a vulnerable position as he jockeyed with the Lightning defender for the puck.

However, the video highlights that Barkov is ineligible to be checked as he never had possession of the puck. The video then underscores Hagel’s responsibility by stating:

“The onus is on Hagel to ensure the player he is hitting is eligible to be checked. Here, Barkov is not eligible to be hit, and Hagel still intentionally delivers an extremely forceful bodycheck to an unsuspecting opponent.”

The video concludes that Hagel got a one-game suspension due to the nature of the incident and that he had no prior history of fines or suspensions.

