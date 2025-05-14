"Not my PM": Theo Fleury reacts to Mark Carney's message to Canadians, claims “communist” ministers have been sworn into PM's cabinet

Former Canadian hockey star Theo Fleury reacted to Prime Minister Mark Carney's message to Canadians and alleged that communist ministers have been sworn into the PM's cabinet.
Carney was sworn in as the 25th Prime Minister of Canada. He made significant changes by selecting 24 individuals for new cabinet roles. The group includes 15 full ministers and nine secretaries of state, a junior cabinet position.
In a speech following his election, Carney emphasized his commitment to representing all Canadians and fostering national unity, stating that his government serves everyone, regardless of their vote.
However, Theo Fleury expressed dissent toward Carney's leadership on X (formerly Twitter), declaring:
"Not my PM," Fleury wrote.
Reacting to Carney's cabinet choices, Fleury labeled them communists.
"Communists!!!!!"
In a separate post, Theo Fleury wrote:
"Canada’s most wanted poster is out!!!! They just laundered another $73 Billion of money we don’t have."
Also Read: Theo Fleury labels NDL leader Jagmeet Singh's defeat in Burnaby Central as "consolation prize" from Canada's election day
Theo Fleury's message for former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Earlier in March, Theo Fleury took to Instagram to criticize former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His comments followed after Mark Carney secured the leadership of the Liberal Party to become the next prime minister of Canada.
In his post, Fleury lambasted Trudeau, calling him the worst prime minister in Canadian history. He wrote:
"To @JustinTrudeau good riddance as the worst PM in history even worse than your old man. May God have mercy on your soul for all the pain and suffering you have caused Canadians."
Theo Fleury was selected 166th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1987 NHL Draft. He enjoyed a 15-year NHL career, spending 11 seasons with the Flames. Fleury won the Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989.
He also played briefly for the Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks. Over his career, Fleury appeared in 1,084 games, amassing 1,088 points with 455 goals and 633 assists.
Also Read: Theo Fleury pens message for departing Canada PM Justin Trudeau
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama