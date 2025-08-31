Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon & Brad Marchand link up with PWHL Sceptres' Blayre Turnbull at Hockey Canada golfing session

This weekend, PWHL star Blayre Turnbull was part of a true “Bluenose” gathering. The Toronto Sceptres forward posted a photo on Saturday from the annual Hockey Canada golf session, posing alongside fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand.In the picture, the four athletes stood arm-in-arm in front of golf carts with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop. All wore black Team Canada golf polos.In the caption, Turnbull wrote:“Coupla Bluenosers.”The event was part of Hockey Canada’s yearly golf fundraiser which brings together current and former national team players for a day on the course. Proceeds from the tournament help support grassroots programs across the country. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor Nova Scotia hockey fans, the photo was a special treat as Crosby (Cole Harbour), MacKinnon (Halifax), Marchand (Hammonds Plains) and Turnbull (Stellarton) are four of the province’s biggest names in the sport, representing championships and Olympic medals across different levels of the game.Turnbull, a two-time Olympic medalist with Canada’s women’s team, is preparing for her second season in the PWHL, while Crosby, MacKinnon and Marchand are set to return to NHL camps in September.Brad Marchand celebrated Stanley Cup party with fellow Nova Scotians Crosby and MacKinnonEarlier this summer, Brad Marchand brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia after winning his second career title and first with the Florida Panthers. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the 2025 Final securing back-to-back championships.Fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon joined Marchand for the celebration at their hometown. MacKinnon later shared photos on Instagram of him and Crosby wearing Marchand’s “BM63” caps, which Marchand reposted on his account.The “BM63 Stanley Cup party” took place July 30 hosted by Brad and his wife Katrina Marchand. Guests wore white, posed in photobooth strips and gathered around the Cup for photos. Katrina posted stories showing the decorated tent, a custom BM63 backdrop and a clip of Brad being lifted on top of the Cup.In one snap, Marchand’s daughter Sawyer was seen scooping treats from the trophy, while outdoor photos showed the Marchand family posing with the Cup on their lawn. Crosby and MacKinnon were also part of the group shots.Marchand now has two Cups (2011, 2025), Crosby three (2009, 2016, 2017) and MacKinnon one (2022). The three also played together in February, winning the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada.