Oilers' Evander Kane links up with $7.1bn-worth NBA franchise owner in LA

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and his team will be playing the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings. Given they had lost the home ice advantage during the final push for the playoffs, the Oilers will begin Game 1 in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on April 21.

While he was in LA, Kane linked up with NBA franchise owner of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jeanie Buss this weekend. On Saturday, he posted an Instagram story with Buss, tagging her.

In the picture, Jeanie Buss and Evander Kane posed together at what appeared to be a VIP lounge at a Lakers game. Jeanie wore a light-colored top with jeans and a black pass lanyard, while Evander Kane sported a dark t-shirt with light pants and sunglasses tucked into his collar.

via Instagram /@evanderkane

Jeanie Buss officially became the controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013 following the death of her father, Dr. Jerry Buss. Under her stewardship, the Lakers secured their 17th NBA championship in 2020 and Jeanie became the first female controlling owner to lead an NBA team to a title. The Lakers are evaluated as a $7.1 billion franchise, per Forbes.

Evander Kane welcomed a new member to his family

Earlier this month, Evander Kane announced on Instagram that he and his fiancee Mara Teigen welcomed their daughter Penelope Monroe Kane on March 4.

Penelope was born early at 31 weeks and had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 31 days. Kane shared photos from the hospital and said their daughter is now home and doing well.

“We are so thankful that she is finally home, she is having tons of fun with her siblings. Thank you to our doctors and all the NICU staff who helped allow us to bring Penelope home happy and healthy,” he wrote.

The couple now has three children together, Penelope, and two sons named Hendrix and Iverson. Kane is also co-parenting his daughter Kensington from a previous marriage.

Mara Teigen also shared a special post on her Instagram on the special occasion. She mentioned that Penelope’s birth taught her a new kind of strength and patience. She thanked Kane for taking care of their other children while she stayed at the hospital.

The couple got engaged last year and Teigen has mentioned that they plan to get married in the summer of 2027.

