  • Oilers' newest trade acquisition makes feelings known about Gavin McKenna's shocking exit from WHL for Big Ten's Penn State 

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 10, 2025 03:58 GMT
Syndication: Lansing State Journal - Source: Imagn
Isaac Howard makes feelings known about Gavin McKenna's shocking exit from WHL for Big Ten's Penn State - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers' newest trade acquisition, Isaac Howard, shared his thoughts on Gavin McKenna's decision to commit to play NCAA hockey at Penn State in 2025-26.

The Oilers acquired Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Sam O'Reilly on Tuesday, signing him to a three-year, Entry Level Contract (ELC) beginning in 2025-26.

During his first media availability, Howard was asked about McKenna's high-profile move, which included a reported $700,000 NIL offer from Penn State – more than twice what Michigan State was said to have put on the table.

“Yeah, I saw that. I had lunch with him last week at school here, actually," Howard said. "I think it's obviously great for college hockey. It's definitely in a unique spot where now you have all these CHL guys flowing in. We have a bunch on our team.... So, it's definitely a different spot, right?
"I think it's going to be a cool challenge for college hockey. Obviously, I think he should have went here (Michigan), in my opinion, but still cool nonetheless for the Big Ten and for college hockey," he added.
When asked if he had tried to recruit McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick, to Michigan State where Howard has excelled, the forward candidly replied:

"I let him know how much I've loved this place. In my opinion, there's no better spot. So, that's all I could say."

Howard's comments highlight the growing trend of top hockey prospects opting for the NCAA route over the traditional CHL path.

Howard registered 26 goals and 52 points at Michigan State last season. He also won the prestigious Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top player.

Gavin McKenna's decision to play at Penn State

Gavin McKenna is considered the biggest recruit in the history of Penn State's hockey program, and he got a firsthand look at the university and the program last week.

"It was a super tough decision with a lot of great options, but me, my family, and everyone in my circle agreed that Penn State is the best spot for me next year," McKenna said via SportsCenter.
McKenna's decision comes right as a new NCAA rule takes effect on Aug. 1 that will allow players from the CHL to maintain their college eligibility.

