Oilers place John Klingberg on LTIR days before playoffs; fans irked: "What a waste"

The Edmonton Oilers placed defenseman John Klingberg on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), days before the start of the 2025 NHL playoffs, the team confirmed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Klingberg had made an impressive recovery, returning to the NHL after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. However, his season has come to an end, leaving fans irked at the news.

So, let’s take a look at what miffed fans had to say about the Edmonton Oilers placing the veteran blue liner on LTIR:

“What a waste to sign this guy in the first place,” one fan weighed in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Why sign him in the first place?” this fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Was a bust signing, he’ll probably retire,” another fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some fans were upset at their team's roster decision, other fans showed their sympathy for Klingberg’s situation. Let’s see what these fans had to say:

“Feel bad for the guy definitely not the way he wanted it to go,” a fan wrote on X.

“Genuinely feel for him. Turned down a huge lifetime deal, ran into injuries, and now it looks like he’s done,” this fan commented.

Ad

“Was hoping he worked out, heal up Klingberg,” another fan posted on social media.

There is no timetable for Klingberg’s return to the lineup. Perhaps he could heal enough to join the club on their postseason run.

Edmonton Oilers gambled on Klingberg and lost

The Edmonton Oilers gambled on John Klingberg being healthy enough to have an impact on the ice, Edmonton radio personality Dustin Nielson claimed.

Ad

In a piece by the Edmonton Journal published on April 9, Nielsen discussed how Klingberg was a long shot. Unfortunately for Klingberg and the team, things didn’t work out.

Nielsen stated:

“They took a risk, it backfired, cost them cap space at the deadline. On Klingberg’s side, it’s tough to see a guy try to push through but the body can’t hold up.”

Ad

Nielsen’s comments underscore the fact that having Klingberg on the roster cost the club valuable cap space at the trade deadline. But that’s in the rearview mirror now. Placing Klingberg on LTIR gives the Oilers roughly $2 million to use to call up players to replace injured ones.

For instance, the Oilers also placed trade deadline acquisition Jake Walman on IR. According to the Journal, Walman’s ailments are not serious. As such, Edmonton is now down two blue liners, as the postseason looms on the horizon.

While Walman is expected to return for the playoffs, there is no telling if Klingberg could be back for the postseason. While it’s unclear whether Klingberg’s playing days are over, it remains to be seen if he will ever be healthy enough to play in the NHL again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama