The Edmonton Oilers were among the active teams in the NHL Trade Deadline, snapping up Trent Frederic and others. Apart from the veteran forward Frederic, they also acquired offensive-minded defenseman Jake Walman to help stabalize the blue line, they also brought in Max Jones and Petr Hauser.

Ad

The Oilers management, led by general manager Stan Bowman, hopes that the new additions can help ensure a repeat trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a better result this time.

Frederic, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins, shared his thoughts about his potential debut for the Oilers due to the absence of injured star Leon Draisaitl.

"I'm looking to play hard, bring that physical element, bring some energy and add some goals when I get the chance. I'm excited to play whenever my number gets put on the board," Frederic said.

Ad

Trending

"I can't wait. It's been fun to watch. They've been making them fun games to watch and getting a lot of knuckles after the game, which is good."

When asked about his impressions of being around his new teammates, Trent Frederic acknowledged that they play a high standard of hockey with considerable expectations, considering how far Edmonton advanced last season.

"High standard, kind of what I expected from a group that made it so far recently," he said. "It seems like everyone loves being around each other; it's been a great month or so as an Oiler."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time of his acquisition from the Bruins, Trent Frederic was nursing an ankle injury. On March 21, the Oilers ruled him out for at least another two weeks.

Stan Bowman singled out Trent Frederic shortly after acquiring him from Boston

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman explained that while the Oilers had a strong team to work with leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline, they didn't have a player like Trent Frederic in their fold.

Ad

"We had a lot of players that were similar up front," he said. "They’re different versions of the same player. They have different attributes, but they’re not like Frederic or Jones.”

Frederic, whom the Bruins selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, has scored eight goals with seven assists this season in 57 games.

He has played 337 NHL games, all with Boston. Frederic has 55 goals and 54 assists in the regular season and three goals and two assists in 22 playoff games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Detroit Sports Nation, Hockey Feed, Clutch Points and Bally Sports Detroit. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University.



Michael grew up playing ice hockey and now plays casually, and he supports his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite sporting moment was the Red Wings giving an injured Vladimir Konstantinov the Stanley Cup in his wheelchair following the 1998 win, on his birthday of June 16.



Michael has conducted exclusive interviews with former Detroit Red Wings trainer John Wharton, as well as four-time Stanley Cup champion Kirk Maltby.



In his spare time, Michael enjoys concerts, sporting events, visiting the gym, and playing with his 8-year-old labradoodle Gordie. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama