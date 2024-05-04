The Vancouver Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in a six-game series on Friday at Bridgestone Arena and sealed their spot in the Western Conference semifinals. The Canucks are now set to face the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2.

Fans are divided on the matchup, with some believing that the Vancouver-based team would easily be swept by Connor McDavid and Co. However, the Canucks have had a strong record of 4-0-0 against the Oilers in the regular season, leading some fans to label the Oilers as easy opponents on the Canucks' way to the conference finals.

Following are some of the fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"Oilers all the way. Vancouver is done. they just don't know it"

“Vancouver in 6. Edmonton just doesn't have the depth. Only chance the Oil have is due to more rest,” wrote one user.

Some fans predicted that the series is likely to be a long one, possibly extending to Game 7. Given the star power and roster depth of both teams, the matchup is expected to be exciting.

“As an oils fan I think it goes 7 with us squeaking it out. But Canucks have depth and one of the best third lines in the league could be the difference,” commented one fan.

“As a Canucks fan I would love to see Vancouver advance but being realistic they'll likely lose. I just want to see a fun competitive series!” Wrote another fan.

“Considering the regular season matchups, this is going to be a great series!” Commented another user.

The Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs in five games. Led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they will now be looking to carry their form into the second-round matchup.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks playoffs series for the first time since 1992

Despite their long-standing presence in the same division, the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks have only crossed paths twice in the playoffs.

In 1986, the Oilers dominated the Smythe Division Semifinals with a 3-0 series victory. Similarly, in 1992, they triumphed over the Canucks in the Smythe Division Final with a 4-2 series win.

However, things have not been the same as of late. The Canucks have been formidable in the 2023-24 season, clinching the Pacific Division title and sweeping all four regular-season games against the Oilers.

Both teams have a chance to end a significant Canadian hockey drought, with no Canadian NHL team having won the Stanley Cup since 1993. It remains to be seen which team comes out on top in only the third playoff series showdown between the two Canadian sides.