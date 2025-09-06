  • home icon
"Once Connor McDavid gets done, we will talk": $25,000,000 Oilers star breaks silence on his future ahead of contract year

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 06, 2025 14:25 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Mattias Ekholm opens up on future as Connor McDavid weighs contract decision (Source: Imagn)

Mattias Ekholm is entering the final season of his four-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers and has spoken about what comes next. The 35-year-old defenseman said he wants to stay in Edmonton but knows the team must first handle Connor McDavid’s contract.

“Absolutely I want to stay in Edmonton, but I know you have to take care of the big boys first,” Ekholm said.

He added that discussions will happen once McDavid’s situation is settled.

“Once he (McDavid) gets done I’m sure we will talk. I’m getting up there (age) but I know what I bring,” he added, via Jason Gregor.
Despite his age, Ekholm believes he still has plenty to contribute on and off the ice.

Ekholm played through a torn adductor muscle in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida, limiting his skating but not his effort. Last season, he posted nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points with a +11 rating. His reliable two-way game and consistent presence remain important for the Oilers, especially in key playoff moments.

Meanwhile, McDavid is also heading into the final year of his eight-year, $100 million deal. The Edmonton captain is carefully weighing his options.

“I’m trying to come up with a solution for everybody,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky.”
Analyst Jason Gregor's suggestion to Oilers on Mattias Ekholm's potential extension

Earlier in August, Jason Gregor spoke about Mattias Ekholm and his future with the Oilers. He said Ekholm is important, and his partnership with Evan Bouchard has been a strength for the defense.

However, Gregor noted the Oilers should wait before offering a new deal, due to age and injury concerns.

"(As Oilers GM) I’d want to re-sign Ekholm, but I might wait and see how he’s recovered and how he looks," Gregor said. "He will be 36 when his next contract begins so there are some risks, albeit not huge,"

Gregor wants the Edmonton to see how Ekholm performs this season. If he stays healthy, re-signing him makes sense.

Also read: Connor McDavid gets 100% honest about Oils' Stanley Cup hopes amid contract extension buzz

