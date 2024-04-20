"One of the worst things I've ever heard": NHL fans react to DJ Heer's Vancouver Canucks playoff music video

Vancouver Canucks fans are buzzing about a new playoff music video released by local performers DJ Heer and rapper A.S.M. The music video, titled "Game Night," dropped on YouTube on Thursday night and has quickly gained attention among the Canucks fans.

The featured song includes shout-out players like Thatcher Demko, Conor Garland, and Elias Lindholm in the secondary chorus. The track also mentions several other Canucks stars, including J.T. Miller, legendary goaltender Roberto Luongo, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Teddy Blueger, and Arshdeep Bains.

The song has created some division among Canucks supporters.

One fan commented on X:

"One of the worst things I've ever heard."

Fans are wary of another curse falling upon the Canucks. A case in point made by another fan:

"I think they left out Quinn Hughes. If this does curse them does that make him exempt?"

Here are some fan reactions to the Vancouver Canucks's playoff music video:

"Yes this video just lost them in game 5 of round one." one fan wrote on X.

"What a terrible time to have ears." another fan wrote.

"Feeling better about the Preds chances after hearing this." a user wrote.

"Why do fans from a team think this is a good idea every damn year. Now we have another curse to break, great." another fan wrote.

Heer has been a professional DJ for 18 years and has performed at Canucks, BC Lions, Whitecaps, and other NHL team events. This Hawks-inspired hype track is his latest effort to mesh his love of music and hockey.

The Vancouver Canucks prepare for their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet on preparing for Game 1 against Predators

As the Vancouver Canucks gear up to host their first home playoff game, Rick Tocchet emphasized the importance of maintaining a "day-to-day mindset" throughout the postseason.

"I think for our group, we just have to worry about Game 1," Tocchet said to the The Canadian Press. "You can't look at the big thing, 'What if?' or 'You've got to win a series,' all that stuff. I think it's dangerous when you think that way.

"I think, honestly, we've got to prepare for that first period against Nashville and be ready to play from that first shift," Tocchet added. "I think when you think big picture, that's when you get nervous."

Many of Vancouver's star players lack significant NHL playoff experience, as the team's last postseason appearance came during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season in the Edmonton Bubble. However, Tocchet remains confident in his group's ability to rise to the occasion.